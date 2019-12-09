We were all disappointed, I think, that we didn’t get to see the drones fly and the robots do their thing.
But the drone flyers said it was too windy, and that was that.
It was the most recent meeting of the Community Advisory Committee. The purpose of the drone show was to introduce all the safety measures being taken at our local Dow plant.
As I heard all the new stuff, I assumed the same kinds of things are being instituted at all the other plants, both local and nationwide.
At least, I hope so.
Brooke Hrach and Albert Cotton, both of Dow, told about programs designed to produce zero injuries in their workplace. It’s an ambitious program hatched several years ago that involves a lot of innovating.
The programs include space entry elimination, rope access, noise mapping, gas compression and air excavation. Never heard of them? Me either.
At the plants, when they needed to get up high and fix something, they built a scaffold. Scaffolds are hard to build, hard to maintain and very unsafe to work on.
Now they use rope access, which is just what it sounds like. People trained to do different jobs are also trained to work from ropes, like rappelling here and there.
We saw a video of a man welding while attached to ropes high in the air. Unbelievable, but true.
Cotton, who’s a native of Texas City, explained that the rope people always work in threes, watching out for each other all the time.
Hrach explained there are many parts of the plant where the noise level is so bad, workers have to wear ear protection all the time.
There was one noisy section of the plant everyone blamed on a gas compressor, which was the biggest thing in that space. Turns out, after a noise mapping, the biggest noise was from a set of pipes elsewhere in the unit.
Space entry elimination uses robots to go into tight places, like inside pipes, where they used to send people. They hurt a lot of people that way.
In addition to robots, they employ drones to go other places where people don’t belong, like on the tops of things. They can fly over tanks and roofs and check everything out. Hrach said they can bundle together a bunch of needed jobs, hire the drone people and get it all done in one swoop.
Instead of digging out dirt, they can drill by blowing air to make a ditch or tunnel. The air blows the excess dirt back into a big truck, where it can be used somewhere else.
No more cave-ins.
As you can see, with robots and drones and big ropes, many people are exempted from exposing themselves to danger. And that’s a good thing.
