We love the promise of the American dream: life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness and justice for all. This great social experiment fought for in the late 1770s for a land where all men are created equal. Even within a promise, this social experiment called democracy was wrapped in prejudices and bias.
The Founders of America struggled with the paradox of equality and the bonds of slavery. How can one celebrate equality and justify the chains on the wrists of another? You can do that comfortably, if you deem that chained man to be inferior and savage. Then use propaganda to minimize his humanity, his brain and his origin
Thomas Jefferson in his book, “Notes on the State of Virginia,” asserted that Black people were similar to orangutans, though he fathered six children with Sally Hemings, a Black woman.
The social media of the 20th century was the use of Confederate flags, statues and white robes to glamorize the Old South, where cotton was king and the African American’s flesh was meaningless. After the great loss of the Confederacy, newly freed African Americans joined together to establish schools and fully sufficient neighborhoods only at times to see them burned to the ground by hatred.
The white family’s skin was their currency and most didn’t want to compete with Black entrepreneurs. So, by the late 1890s through 1925 the psychology of hate through symbols and laws that chipped away at the flesh of Black men and women were erected all over the South.
White society women were used to lace this bigotry with charm and grace as they raised funds to protect the Confederacy’s cause. These statues were meant to stroke fear and terror into the hearts of Black people and we were taught to look away. In order to survive and find joy, you learn to ignore hate.
The Confederate statue, “Dignified Resignation,” should not be in a place of honor in our generation.
We should be better than our grandparents. After all, we’re the generation of integration. And yet it seems that some of our elected officials are afraid to make a decision on the matter of relocating the statue for fear of voter retribution.
It’s only a statue that was resurrected in hate; you call it dignified, we call it hate, particularly when it was donated during a time of great lynching of Black men and communities ransacked all because of race and Black progress made after the war.
There’s a history that lies within the cracked sidewalks of our county. There are good and bad stories in our heritage called America.
There are some broken pieces of history that should make us cringe and should be taught in the shadowy halls of museums but not in the sunlight for visitors to wonder why we celebrate and glamorize a loss that challenged that promise of life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness and justice for all.
