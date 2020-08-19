The loudest argument against the removal of Confederate statues appears to be a clamor to protect “our history.” But whose history are we talking about?
Galveston produced the first Black heavyweight champion of the world, but when it came time to memorialize Jack Johnson, there was immediate pushback.
People didn’t want to glorify and remember the upstart heavy-hitter who made light work of numerous “white hopes.” The history of a Black man destroying the myth of white supremacy wasn’t the history that Galveston wished to remember.
An examination of Galveston’s own Confederate statue Dignified Resignation reveals plenty of history but not, as some would claim, a history of the Civil War. The statue was raised nearly 50 years after the war, during the infamous Jim Crow era. Legislation was being passed across the South to disenfranchise, re-subjugate and segregate the Black community, which had only known freedom for a generation or two.
This statue was part of an organized effort to reinstate the absolute rule of white supremacy.
This statue was raised at a time of lynchings, beatings and voter suppression. On Aug. 9 1884, Richard Flechsig was dragged to death and strung up on Galveston’s West End by a white mob. On June 25, 1917, Chester Sawyer was taken by a white mob, hanged and his body was “riddled with bullets” near the intersection of 61st Street and Avenue R 1/2.
In the wake of the Great Hurricane of 1900, bands of armed white men murdered as many as 50 Black men who were retroactively and unwarrantedly accused of looting. In the words of Dr. Andy Horowitz, “murder often masqueraded as justice in Jim Crow America.”
The statue has a scroll that reads “Glory to the Defeated” and highlights the “purity of motives” of the Confederacy. But anyone that can read the Constitution of the Confederate states or the declarations of secession made by treasonous states can see that those motives were the continued enslavement of Black people.
This statue isn’t an attempt to educate. Nor is it an attempt to preserve history. It’s a blatant lie, a lazy attempt to mythologize a deeply misguided, treasonous and racist endeavor. The war that resulted from the Confederate oath-breaking would lead to the death of over 600,000 men and boys. Is that really something worth glorifying?
The statue stands on county land before the courthouse on 21st Street. That courthouse is a place where people of all races, religions and identities go to participate in our democracy. It’s supposed to be a bastion of the democratic values enshrined in our Constitution, values that we haven’t always lived up to but which we must always strive to meet.
This statue isn’t only an insult to Black people, but it’s an assault on the very ideals that we as a community must stand for. It’s an insult to the notions of liberty, equality and democracy. It must come down.
