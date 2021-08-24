On a beautiful mid-August day, The Strand was lined with tourists and young children reveling in the last few days of summer break. For me, a visit to the Nia Cultural Center’s Juneteenth Legacy Project headquarters was the order of the day.
I intended to check out the “Absolute Equality” mural and other art pieces inside the gallery while I visited with a dear friend, Sam Collins III. Unbeknownst to me, that day would allow me to see Galveston through a different lens.
My tour started in the art gallery, where I realized the significance of where I was standing. As I peered out of the gallery windows, I no longer saw the restaurants and trinket shops. I could clearly envision the scene of Africans being sold and traded as commodities, similar to when visiting the French Market in New Orleans or Charleston Harbor.
The buildings across the street had a voice and told the story that needed no words. It was as though the eyes of the ancestors were staring back at me through the glass.
The artwork in the gallery was presented in chronological order. It told the story of Africans and the progression of African American history from the loading docks, to the fields, then to freedom. The paintings challenged me to think about the cost of freedom.
What price did my ancestors pay? What value was placed on their lives? How might I repay them for their plight?
The tour progressed and the focus shifted to the lesser-known parts of history. On display were stories not covered in school books. I enjoyed learning about the Contrabands of War and how the Union Army recognized the power of Black soldiers when fighting for freedom. Being a former history teacher, I mastered the lessons with ease.
Next was what Collins referred to as the “graduate level” course. We entered into an empty hallway, free of artwork or wood carvings — but still my interest was piqued. In this hallway, I could see the street, as he explained the role that Black people played in building Galveston.
The depth of that reality struck as we turned the corner into another hallway, stripped of plaster, with nothing more than exposed bricks showing. In the bricks I could literally see the fingerprints of the ancestors who built the building with their bare hands. With my fingers, I could feel the lasting impressions of their lives and legacies. Within those walls is a history worth uncovering in Galveston.
That day in Galveston was far more than I expected and just what I needed. In plain sight was the rich history and powerful legacy of Black folks who left a lasting impression on the island, the state and the nation. Of all the American history museums I’ve visited, and I’ve visited many — this small open-air gallery was by far the best. As a Black American, it opened my eyes and fed my soul. I shall return again.
