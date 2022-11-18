There are three things every citizen should know about the Park Board of Trustees.
First, the people doing the work are very good at what they do. Visit Galveston, the Beach Patrol, park operations and the dedicated crews cleaning the beach at 5 a.m. are all doing an excellent job and the city has nothing but compliments for them.
The second is that the recent park board management claim that the city is planning to misspend hotel tax funds is nothing but a red herring designed to divert public attention from the real issue: following the law.
The third, and most important, point has to do with the hotel occupancy tax itself.
Hotels and short-term rentals collect it and send it to the park board, which then keeps most of it for its own purposes. That would be fine, except state law says that’s not how it should be done.
The park board’s CEO has publicly referred to it as “our money.” It’s not. It’s tax money and it belongs to the people.
What the law says is this: An entity that imposes a tax, be it sales, property, or hotel tax, is responsible for it. We can contract with someone to collect it for us — the County Tax Assessor, for example, collects Galveston property taxes. But she doesn’t keep it. She transfers it to the city.
State law says tax money has to be deposited in a city depository. But most of the collected hotel tax revenue never makes it to the city. It hits the park board account, and there it sticks.
Over the years, the park board has amassed a $23 million surplus in unspent tax money, and it seems park board leaders don’t want oversight of it from the taxing authority — the city.
The law also says that any time we spend tax money, we must do so through a contract approved by council and signed off by our chief financial officer and the city manager. That’s not happening either, because we don’t have a contract with the park board for most of the hotel tax revenue its spends.
Our legal department has proposed two ordinances to bring us into compliance: All hotel tax revenue collected must go into the city depository; and the council must review and approve park board’s budget in advance. That’s the law.
The city is responsible to the state for how tax money is managed because only the city imposes the tax. Period. That the park board disagrees is absolutely immaterial. It’s not the park board’s money. It’s yours. We’re happy to contract with them to do what they do — once everyone is following the law.
If the State Auditor’s Office has a complaint, it’s going to hold the city responsible, not the park board. The cost of any discrepancies will fall on you, the taxpayers, not the park board.
The seven people you elected to city council need to step up and take responsibility for this and pass these ordinances Dec. 8.
It’s what you elected us to do.
David Collins is the District 3 councilman in Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.