I am the living proof that it’s possible to succumb to the agonies of COVID-19 without getting the disease or any of its symptoms.
And watch out, it can happen to you. Maybe it already has.
I spent most of an afternoon sitting in my chair, as usual, watching TV, as usual.
Most of what I was watching was news. Included was a press conference with the governor. Then a press conference with the mayor.
Next came a review by several of the reporters who had covered the press conferences.
First of all, I have said before and I repeat that I don’t like press conferences. I don’t especially want to share the news with all the other news organizations on the planet. Destroys the built-in competition of the news game.
If the governor or the mayor or the county judge wants to make a statement, he or she should just make it.
Anyway, with bad news on top of bad news, enumerating how many were sick and how many had died and how many were in the hospital, it finally got to be enough.
I started crying and I couldn’t stop. And I’m not allowed to cry, because my chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) crying fixes it so I can’t breathe.
And that makes me panic.
I captured enough breath from gasping like a fish to call my son and say, “I’ve got to get out of here.”
For an unknown reason, I had felt the walls closing in on me. I tried to walk out on the porch but ran out of breath.
My son has kept my car to drive me around when I have errands or go grocery shopping for me, so I can stay completely isolated. Again, the COPD.
He immediately caught the sound of panic and said, “I’ll be right there.”
And soon, he was.
He held my hand and got me into the car. As we began driving, I decided the place to go was the drive-through at Whataburger.
A hamburger somehow became the solution.
And that’s where we went.
And while he drove around, through the park and down several streets, I ate the hamburger, gobbled the French fries and the world began to look a little normal again.
So, this is an advice column for everybody because everybody is probably susceptible to this side effect.
And my advice is this. Stop watching news broadcasts on TV.
And maybe get a hamburger.
