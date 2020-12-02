Galvestonians have an important decision when choosing the next mayor. Do we want to continue the progress we’ve made during the past six to eight years or do we want to go back to the “good old days?”
Craig Brown has the experience to keep our progress going and will be an excellent mayor. The city of Galveston isn’t an easy city to govern or to manage. It’s much more complex than most cities our size. With the complexities of tourism, a vibrant port, aging infrastructure and historic neighborhoods, a deep understanding of how this all works together is important.
Brown’s leadership on the Galveston Park Board of Trustees and his responsibility on the Wharves Board of Trustees and city council make him the most qualified candidate.
Recent years have seen Galveston move from the low standards that previous leaders, including Roger “Bo” Quiroga, were content with. Those standards have been raised, and we can expect Brown to raise those standards even higher.
When my wife and I started coming down here 20 years ago, the beaches were rarely cleaned, the seawall had no amenities, blighted neighborhoods, little or no code enforcement, graffiti, aging infrastructure, high crime rate and a downtown that was in sad shape. Galveston wasn’t an inviting place to live or even visit.
Contrast that with where we are today. Just look around and think back to the way it was in Quiroga’s day. Now the beaches are cleaned daily, amenities on the seawall, homes being fixed up, reasonable codes that are enforced, public art, families moving here and a downtown that is a vibrant place to live and shop.
People are now moving here to raise families and enjoy island living. We still have a long way to go and our future is bright.
Do we want a mayor who has a brother on council? That just doesn’t feel or seem right; it’s too much family power for me to be comfortable with.
Do we want a mayor who will be beholden to the Republicans in Austin like Roger Quiroga is? They’ve been very clear that they want to get more involved with decisions that cities make. Do we want them to manage our short-term rental program, limit our plans for use of single-use plastic, manage our tree program or remove the protection of the windstorm insurance program?
Just follow the money on that partisan endorsement.
Quiroga had his chance as mayor 20 years ago and his record then speaks for itself. Brown has a current track record that speaks for itself and is very impressive. He has been a pragmatic and knowledgeable councilman for six years. Brown listens, asks questions, is responsive and is transparent. Let’s give him his chance, unless we want to go back to the “good old days.”
Let’s continue the progress that Galveston is making and elect Brown as mayor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.