At 2:30 p.m. today, the port is once again attempting to silence dissension and fiduciary oversight through employee charges.
I requested that the investigator’s report be made in public instead of executive session as my primary goal on the board has been public transparency as we rebuild our deteriorating docks and strengthen and diversify our financial revenues.
Chairman Albert Shannon through his approval of the agenda has designated that public attendance and trustee comments are not allowed at this meeting; and unfortunately, we’ve also been informed that neither my attorney nor myself will be able to ask questions of the investigator on the report.
I’ve only recently received a copy of the alleged complaint against me after threatening to file a complaint with the Texas Attorney General for intervention. Instead of going through “Human Resources” to resolve the complaint as specified in the “employee handbook” or through the board, port staff hired an outside investigator without prior board approval.
I can only surmise the purpose in circumventing internal procedure was to create a chilling effect at the port by attempting to publicly shame me with a report devoid of actual evidence. If that were the intention, then be advised that I will not be silenced.
Instead of concentrating on plans to convert a cruise parking lot to a drive-in movie theatre and turning 100 acres of industrial property to a bird and tree sanctuary with fishing and walking and bike trails, my focus and goals are on rebuilding industrial jobs and being an economic engine to this community.
These philosophical differences and a recent city auditor’s report on purchasing compliance has ruffled quite a few port management and board feathers.
The investigator outlines allegations and assertions that are demonstrably false, and show a lack of knowledge of port history, bylaws, and policies and procedures. More importantly, there is no evidence that I ever harassed or intimated an employee, which I would never knowingly do. Rather, the report is littered with hearsay.
It’s disappointing that unsubstantiated claims of racism and allegations of harassment of minority businesses and employees would be aired publicly without evidence.
To be clear, I deny “harassing” any employee due to race or any other reason. Likewise, I have never discriminated against any contractor based upon race, religion, gender or creed, and I fear this report is attempting to create a scenario in which any question I posit toward a potential contractor or employee will be wrongfully scrutinized.
Simply, these allegations are nothing more than continued retaliation for bringing up legitimate financial and policy management concerns at the port.
Join the live meeting to see your tax dollars at work and see what happens to fiduciaries that listen to customer and stakeholder issues, question spending of public money and purchasing contracts, questions the priorities of the port, and attempts to promote openness and voting in open session — not executive session — in city government, which was defeated with a 3:4 board vote.
I made a commitment, when I was elected chairman from July 2017 to October 2019, to promote transparency, honesty and integrity, and today, I believe the port as a public body couldn’t be further from those goals.
