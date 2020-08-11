When a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, there will be a race to ensure it’s widely administered and Americans are protected. One way we can establish rapid adoption of the vaccine is by ensuring that pharmacists like me are equipped and authorized to administer it.
With many of America’s hospitals and clinics devoted to caring for COVID-19 patients, the role pharmacies play on the frontlines of public health has become increasingly vital. Since nine out of 10 Americans live within five miles of a community pharmacy, we can swiftly help ensure widespread adoption of the vaccine.
As a community pharmacist, my ability to help protect the population is built on trust and relationships. I can reach a large population of busy adults on a regular basis as people frequently stop to pick up medications or other necessities. In a recent study, when asked which services their pharmacy could add to make health care more convenient, 29 percent of older adults cited access to all vaccines.
Adult vaccination rates across the United States remain lower than what’s recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and well below the goal of “Healthy People 2020” of 90 percent.
Pharmacies can expand access and offer an additional safe, convenient place for adults to get vaccinated. Pharmacists are trained and equipped to deliver vaccines, and they can be vital to flattening the curve of pandemics. A Johns Hopkins University study found that during the H1N1 pandemic, pharmacists were critical to expanding access to the vaccine, thus helping stop the spread of the disease.
All 50 states allow pharmacists to vaccinate for the flu, but other vaccines’ availability at pharmacies varies widely state by state. Being able to go to a pharmacy without a prescription to get vaccines will make it easier on adults, and likely increase rates of vaccination.
Expanded access to vaccines saves lives. As we look toward a post-pandemic world and try to prevent the next outbreak, it’s prudent to identify what regulations may need to change to help facilitate greater access for patients. In Texas, one measure would be to change statutes to allow pharmacists to vaccinate children 14 and older and adults without being required to have an individual prescription from a physician or be under a physician’s order.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services authorized pharmacists to order and administer COVID-19 tests, enabling us to step up and help address the pandemic.
Having easy access to critical vaccinations makes it more likely that the entire population is safeguarded against vaccine-preventable diseases. It only makes sense for pharmacists to be able to administer routine vaccine shots like they do with flu shots.
We’ve been working toward “flattening the curve” to ensure we don’t overwhelm our hospital systems with COVID-19 cases. Working now to give pharmacists greater access to deliver vaccines will allow us to stay ahead of the curve and to be ready to defeat COVID-19.
