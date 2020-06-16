When I hear about good officers who do not want to be judged by the acts of bad cops, I think about my great-great-grandfather.
Lloyd Parks Criss was a U.S. Customs officer living in Galveston during Prohibition. He was transferred from working on the island to the Port of Houston after exposing corrupt customs officers who were paid off by organized crime.
One day before reporting to work he gathered his wife and children. He explained that he expected trouble at work, but he thought he could handle it. Those were his last words to his family. He was murdered on duty.
The initial official version ruled his death an accidental drowning after falling from a gangplank. His death certificate mentioned a skull fracture.
Seventy-five years later his name was added to the U.S. Customs Valor Memorial Wall. A few years after that, it was added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Wall in Washington.
I think about the sacrifice and grief suffered by his family. I think about the fear that compelled him to prepare his family for the worst.
And I think about his bravery doing his job in the face of grave danger. He was ostracized by fellow officers and murdered to silence him forever.
I am proud he was one of the good officers who had the courage to speak up against corrupt cops. He lived up to his oath to protect and serve until his last breath. He knowingly paid the ultimate price for it.
Police work takes all different kinds of courage and sacrifice.
If officers want a pass for being good officers but not speaking out against bad cops, they are not going to get it from me.
