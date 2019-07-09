Have you ever read an organization’s mission statement and wondered who dreamed up those lofty words and how quickly they’ll be ignored? I’ll give you an example of what I mean.
In the fall of 2018, the Galveston Island State Park Nature Center was closed for a long anticipated redo of its interior designed and commissioned by Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s Interpretive Division.
During the seemingly extremely long installation period, the Friends of Galveston Island State Park was in the dark about what the place would look like when finished. Needless to say, there was some apprehension by some — and definitely by me.
At least it seems to me that my concerns were justified when in early June 2019, the renovation of the nature center was completed, and the building was reopened to the public. For me it was a time of some mixed emotions.
Gone were Buccee the Dolphin and the indoor beehive, arguably our two most popular exhibits, especially for the youngsters. Gone was the shelving of the reference library with its books so laboriously curated primarily by our group. Gone were the eclectic nature displays and specimens carefully gathered over the years.
Gone are the cabinets lovingly crafted by Don Ware that reminded us of the ravages of Hurricane Ike and prompt resurrection and reopening of the park.
In place of all this is a professionally done collection of dioramas that adequately explain the geology of this barrier island astride which the park sits, the ecology of the park, and its human history. Missing are any signs of the recreational value of the park.
Missing is any mention of many facilities for fishing, boating, beach combing, beach lounging, picnicking and hiking that the park offers, and as such, in truth, it’s kind of sterile.
The whole scene reinforces an opinion of mine that parks and wildlife department is interested in fulfilling only the first part of its mission statement that states “To manage and conserve the natural and cultural resources of Texas.” This interest is illustrated well by the new displays in the new nature center.
What’s not illustrated is any interest in the second part of the mission statement that states: “To provide hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.”
I suppose that this might look like one man’s opinion — and it is — so I suggest that you come on down south to the park so you can look over the nature center displays and you can make your own judgement.
The center is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays with volunteers hosting and capable of answering any questions. While there, you could join the Saturday beach exploration and the Sunday bay exploration to see firsthand what the new exhibits hint at.
