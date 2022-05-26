The article about Marathon’s benzene emissions was factual but extremely wrong about its implication (“Marathon refinery was nation’s largest benzene emitter, report claims,” The Daily News, May 13).
The source, the Environmental Integrity Project, was to blame for this wrongful scare.
Remember the benzene trials about BP’s benzene emissions? As good as Tony Buzbee was, he was unable to win because he didn’t have a case. Minuscule exposure to benzene or, for that matter, nearly any toxic chemical or poison isn’t dangerous; we live with “exposure” to nearly everything every day.
If you’re concerned about benzene don’t smoke, don’t breathe secondhand smoke and don’t breathe gasoline fumes when filling your gas tanks. If you’re concerned about dying, stay out of big cities.
To date, there hasn’t been a documented case of benzene causing cancer in humans, only rats and small animals. Medical science can’t yet determine the actual source (what caused it) of cancer in humans; problem here is we don’t do lethal experiments with live humans.
I said minuscule exposure; let’s see if I can define minuscule. The excess emission was 19.8 micrograms per cubic meter. Another way to say that, is, it was about six parts benzene per billion parts air. Of course, this is “exposure” and potentially dangerous; it’s however, only “exposure.”
Let’s look at it another way to get the gist of the matter. Rattlesnakes are dangerous and can kill. So, “exposure” to rattlesnakes could be dangerous. Let’s set the “exposure” at six snakes per billion “not snakes” and evaluate the “exposure.”
For the “not snakes” let’s use a 14-inch empty space. A billion of these spaces end-to-end will be a path of about 220,000 miles long; that’s about how far it is to the moon. Remember all are empty spaces except six. So, if we set out to make that journey of snake “exposure” walking 4 mph for 12 hours a day it will take us over 12 years. Are you really afraid of getting snake bit with this “exposure?” It’s exactly the same “exposure” as the 19.8 micrograms benzene per cubic meter of “not benzene” (clean air).
Let me finish with a few other facts to consider.
1. The Environmental Protection Agency allows gasoline to be 0.62 percent benzene; that’s 6.2 million parts per billion in the fumes. A lot more than six; don’t breathe it.
2. The threshold of smell for benzene, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is 1,500 parts per billion. So, you can’t smell six.
3. Cigarette smoke can be up to 590 micrograms per cigarette; 20 per day would be 11,800. Remember the exposure was 19.8 micrograms per cubic meter.
Because of my engineering career, I know folks on the other side of the fence are doing their jobs “safely” to make our lives immensely better than they were 163 years ago before oil.
