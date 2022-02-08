Recently, I was unpacking books to put on a new bookshelf when I found a book titled “The Politically Incorrect Guide to the Constitution.”
I didn’t know that a few days later, I would use it to correct the misconceptions of a guest columnist.
The commentary by George A. Laiacona Jr. (“It’s time this country got back to ‘justice for all,’” The Daily News, Feb. 3) made my teeth hurt because of his apparent lack of understanding of the Constitution and history. He jumbles up and misunderstands much.
He begins with “liberty and justice for all,” which comes from the Pledge of Allegiance, which isn’t a government document. The sentiments are grand, but alas, you can’t define liberty and justice only in terms of elective abortion and bail reform.
Who are the religious zealots who’ve subverted the separation of church and state? Are they the elected legislators of the states of Mississippi and Texas whose abortion-limiting legislation is being challenged? Jefferson coined the phrase about separation of church and state in a campaign letter of 1802 commenting on the First Amendment, which stipulated that there be no federally established church.
He implied that states such as Connecticut, which had established churches then, were wrong. Objecting to elective (non-therapeutic) abortion isn’t the same as advocating for establishing a state church nor is it skirting around the First Amendment.
States have considerable autonomy defined by the 10th Amendment to the Constitution. Many religious bodies object to abortion as did 39 percent of all those polled by Pew in 2021. Twenty-six percent opposed elective abortion sometimes, while 13 percent opposed it totally. This is more than a few people.
The actual hole in Laiacona’s argument is that abortion is a medical procedure, not a God problem as he thinks nor a constitutional problem as Roe vs. Wade decided in 1973 and, like all medical issues, regulated at the state-level. That was the basis of the recent case from Mississippi before the Supreme Court.
His second misconception is that current bail laws discriminate against poor people. Poverty doesn’t excuse unacceptable behavior, even if he’s implying some people are willfully or wrongfully incarcerated. How do you define minor crime? The adage: “If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime” seems appropriate.
Young, undereducated men commit most of the violent and petty crime in the county, state and country — just read The Daily News. Do some of these offenders languish in jail? Certainly, but liberty and justice for all means I should be able to go about my business without fear.
So, how does society react to Laiacona’s plea? I believe we ought to follow the Eighth Amendment, which already prohibits excessive bail rather than cease prosecution of crime by poor people.
Sorry, social justice warriors, we already have laws preventing the establishment of religion and excessive bail. Abortion regulation is a state issue and bail reform is a local (district court) issue.
First Amendment: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof..."
When Congress starts a session with a prayer are they establishing a religion? No. It's part of "free exercise".
When a president or vice president chooses to take the oath of office on a Christian Bible or other religious text is he or she establishing a religion? No. It's part of "free exercise".
When architects placed religious symbols and scripture on Federal buildings in Washington DC and they were approved, were they establishing a religion? No. It's part of "free exercise".
When The State of Texas placed the10 Commandments in front of the Capital in Austin was a religion established? Not according to the US Supreme Court in Van Orden v. Perry (2005). By the way, there's a similar one in Galveston. The monument is in median of Broadway Ave. at the intersection of 23rd St. donated by FOE: May 30, 1957.
No establishment of religion means the United States can not do what Great Britain did. Great Britain named the Anglican Church as the national religion in the 16th Century.
Remember what Galveston County Daily News editor Heber Taylor wrote in 1999: "Can students pray before a high school football game? You bet."
