The Galveston Art League’s annual gala, Sunday Afternoon in the Park, is a fun and delicious way to support visual arts in our region.
This year’s gala will be held at Garten Verien, 2704 Ave. O in Galveston, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 18. There will be a catered lunch, a range of beverages, live music, a silent auction of several pieces of original art and other items, and a raffle.
The Galveston Art League, founded in 1914, is a volunteer organization devoted to the visual arts and art education. It has its own gallery at 2017 Postoffice St. The gallery is unique in that our exhibited art is exchanged with new art on a monthly basis.
All displayed art is for sale either in the gallery or through our website at GalvestonArtLeague.com. Besides an excellent art space, the gallery serves as a place for workshops and art classes throughout the year.
Why am I a member of the Galveston Art League? Because I wanted to belong to a community of artists, to exchange ideas and techniques, to be inspired by other artists’ work and to have an outlet for my own creative output.
Our members’ skill levels range from beginner to serious amateur to accomplished professional. Their work hangs side by side in our gallery.
We have a regional footprint with members coming from the entire Houston-Galveston metroplex. We put on three juried art competitions each year: winter in February; spring in May; and fall in September. They are open to nonmembers as well as members.
These shows attract high quality art from top artists in the region and state. These shows, along with the league’s nine month-long member shows, help to fulfill the Galveston Art League’s mission of promoting visual arts and art education.
Our annual gala is our major fundraiser for the year. And even though we are a volunteer organization with no paid staff, the sale of art throughout the year does not produce an adequate revenue stream to sustain us.
Our past galas have been loads of fun!
So do yourself a favor and have an enjoyable and memorable Sunday afternoon with us. Have a good meal and listen to live music and bid on some of the finest art in the region.
Visit our website for further details and ticket pricing.
