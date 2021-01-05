I’ve lived in the city of Hitchcock for most of my 57 years as a native Texan, and I’ve never seen such rapid growing development in our special town occurring after so many years.
And although we as residents share a deep-seated heritage and rich historical treasures with our county seat of Galveston Island-Galveston County, we’re without question, all living in different times.
And that includes our new life-changing progress, as well as our unfamiliar and unexpected challenges to come.
Also generationally speaking, our youth is establishing more innovative ideologies. Social acceptance, for so many things that were once isolated and excluded, is now viewed with more equality and equity.
As a result of this moment in time, Hitchcock’s municipal leaders, city commissioners and managers are working together with our fantastic Hitchcock Police Department outstanding officers lead by Chief Wilmon “Smitty” Smith. In turn, our city has become more diverse than ever before.
This unifying diversity has opened doors of opportunity for our old and young alike. And we can see the investor’s interest coinciding with our ever-increasing population.
And together, of course, this means that the supply and demand needs of our community naturally brings the businesses that boost our economy.
We also can see the much-needed and long-awaited infrastructure improvements that make we, the residents, of Hitchcock feel more visible and that our voices are being heard.
All this, in the middle of pandemic chaos, brings us hope, encouragement, inspiration and faith in sustaining our independence.
We’ve had more community events than I can remember in the past years. Speaking of events, I must mention Chelsea Wick, director of the Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce, for all her hard work to bring the community and Galveston County businesses together.
Also, I feel compelled to mention our very own Texas A&M historian, Sam Collins III, for his endless advocacy for the people of Hitchcock. He’s a wealth of knowledge and activism.
And in conclusion, many of us have seen the newly proposed 2020-2040 comprehensive public city planning. This says to me that at last, some form of government has finally seen the most successful strategy for our future. Our children. The youth of our city.
We’ve heard continuously from politicians across the nation how our leaders want to create a better future for everyone. But absent in these speeches is the simple logic and common sense that tells us all, that in fact, our children are the future. Begin there.
And what we leave behind for them is our mistakes, as well as our achievements that is now our wisdom that came from our own experiences.
We pray that it all may help to guide them, so they, in turn, can help Hitchcock reach its full potentials. And perhaps then, they will leave long-lasting impressions, achievements and accomplishments to be proud of for generations to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.