So good to see some “good news” in the business column (“Marriott banning little shampoo bottles by 2020,” AP/The Daily News, Aug. 29). I’m a regular volunteer with the turtle patrol April through July on Galveston Island, and have been appalled by the number of plastic items that have washed up on our Gulf shore. Many of these are small shampoo-type bottles that have turtle “bites” out of them. I’ve seen a picture of a turtle that has starved to death because its esophagus is blocked with plastic.
Hurrah for Marriott and others (Holiday Inn and Disney to name a couple) who are switching from giving the little bottles to their customers and instead installing larger dispenser bottles attached to the wall.
This corporate responsibility can lead the way to helping to clean up our landfills and oceans. It’s a small step, but one that reflects a growing awareness of our daily impact on the environment. Worth repeating is a quote from the article by Dee-Ann Durbin: “Plastic pollution is an urgent global crisis and the time is now to think ‘reusable’ instead of ‘disposable,’” said Dianna Cohen, co-founder and CEO of the Berkeley, California-based Plastic Pollution Coalition.
If you would like to do your part to help our environment, please join me at an evening benefit celebrating local sea turtle conservation and community art — The Art of Saving Sea Turtles. This fundraiser will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at The Bryan Museum in Galveston. There will be a silent auction, beer, wine, hors d’oeuvres and a chance to do your part in promoting sea turtles. Individual tickets are $100 and can be purchased by visiting seaturtles.org/art.
See you there.
