When the temperature dips down to 40 degrees in the spring time, as it has been doing this month, it is quite a shocking thing.
But 40 has always been a magic number for me, at least in temperature measures.
As a little girl in elementary school, I followed, with all my feminine classmates, the rule of dresses for school wear. Always.
But when the temperature dipped below 40 degrees, we were allowed to put on our little warm corduroy pants, under our dresses, to keep warm.
You have to be pretty old to remember this, but it was actually a set-in-concrete rule.
And the pants were corduroy, which whistled when you walked. Not blue jeans, which came much, much later.
You would’ve thought by the time I got to college, times would’ve changed.
But no, dresses were the rule, and it had to be cold, 40 degrees or under, before we were allowed to don pants.
By then, blue jeans had entered the picture. And since I was going to North Texas, which was almost out where the West begins, I wore them with cowboy boots, no less.
I was also qualified for the boots because I took horseback riding — called equitation — for my physical education requirement.
Cowboy boots became my favorite attire and a cause of my downfall.
North Texas is in Denton, and Denton is hilly.
I was coming down one of those icy hills on my way to class when the slick leather boots turned into skis and down I went, slipping, sliding and, eventually, falling in a heap.
I didn’t know if it was broken or just sprained, but my ankle was hurting badly and refusing to get me where I needed to go.
The place I eventually managed to access was the college infirmary. Not a pleasant place.
They put me on a bed, with an ice pack on my ankle, and left me there all night to mend. The diagnosis was a sprain — and if you have had one, you know the pain.
I got all right. The weather warmed. The blue jeans and the boots were shoved back in the closet, except for physical education. I was back to skirts.
I kept to the skirts through graduation, marriage and motherhood. Even through the beginning years of working for a newspaper.
But every time I turned up in a dress, I ended up in a mud hole somewhere, reporting the news.
So, like almost every other woman I know, I wear pants all the time. The only dress I own is a muumuu I got in Hawaii and keep as a souvenir.
But I still think about all those dresses, discarded for a time when the weather turned below 40.
