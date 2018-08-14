Peter Drucker’s lessons occupy the highest pinnacles in the world of business management. One of his sayings is “Culture eats strategy for breakfast.”
Learning from Drucker, successful business leaders pay as much attention to their company’s culture as they do their strategy. Those that wish government to operate “as a business,” should take note of Drucker’s maxim.
Frequently, the business community acts hypocritically when besieging elected officials to grant monetary favors that often epitomize an inefficient use of taxpayer funds that they would never tolerate in their own firm.
Recently, Galveston saw two sides of Drucker’s culture coin.
In budget talks, city council members displayed concern over expense projections for the controversial rail trolley. Before Hurricane Ike, the trolley cost Galveston $20 per rider while receiving revenues of $2 per rider. Post-Ike debate over the program’s future motivated downtown business stakeholders to present a plan to city council for increasing trolley revenues. That plan likely helped sway council’s vote.
However, there have been no public reports of the downtown stakeholders executing on the plan. (As an aside: It should be noted that trolley’s operational funds will now, wisely, be taken from the coffers of the city’s HOT tax collections rather than from the city’s general fund. That is a wise change by city administration.)
Like it or not, current members of city council own the decisions of past city councils. It is city council’s responsibility to bring the downtown stakeholders to account or question the size of the financial commitment for the rail trolley made under potentially false promises. Failure to do so may continue to foster a well established culture where Galveston’s business community frequently makes dishonest promises in exchange for taxpayer funds.
We have seen taxpayer funds granted to the Port (BMW facility), an Ike Dike nonprofit ($250,000), and a TIRZ. All of these taxpayer funded grants/programs are guaranteed to provide a negative return to the Galveston taxpayers that these same funds were collected to benefit.
On the flip side of the culture coin, the director of the Port of Galveston continues to make bold changes in the port’s management structure. Could this be a sign of a culture change? If so, it is welcome, and he should be encouraged along this path. Terminating long-term employees requires a certain level of courage. What is less certain is if his actions are a prelude to making the port’s operations a benefit to the city’s taxpayers rather than a burden.
In 1940, port representatives sold the idea of the Port’s acquisition by the city, and removing it from tax rolls, by claiming that future port profits would help offset city hall’s tax demands on Galveston residents. While Rodger E. Rees’ actions are moving the port in the right direction, the jury is still out on whether Rees, and the wharves board, will seek to honor the promises made to Galveston voters in 1940.
Because Rees and the wharves board, like city council, own the decisions of their predecessors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.