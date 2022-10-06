The Texas General Land Office is the oldest independent constitutional office in the state, and it’s one of the most important state agencies in Texas.
The land office manages 13 million acres of public lands, provides critical support to public schools and veterans, and helps Texans prepare for and recover from natural disasters.
The land office plays a crucial role in the health and vitality of Galveston County and Galveston Island. The office invests in hurricane and storm resilience, disaster recovery, preserving and restoring natural areas and renourishing our beaches.
All these responsibilities of the land office require a commissioner who is knowledgeable about the Texas coast and who supports a strong working relationship with coastal counties.
As a barrier island, Galveston Island is the first line of defense from hurricanes and storm surge for the entire Galveston Bay region. The land office is partnering with local communities to make infrastructure more resistant to storm damage, secure our water supply and restore lost housing.
The land office also works to restore and preserve natural systems that add to coastal resiliency. The land office provides grants for protecting and restoring environmental features that are necessary to the Texas economy and Texans’ way of life.
Our state’s biggest asset is our coastal areas. The upper Texas coast, and Galveston in particular, supports a diverse economy, all dependent upon access to the natural resources of the area. That ranges from ports that are close to deep water for waterborne commerce and cruise tourism, to beaches that support the hospitality industry, to recreational and commercial fishing.
To maintain and preserve these resources for future generations, we must be able to apply sound coastal science to decision-making in order to simultaneously benefit our economy and our environment.
Too few understand the importance of the land office, the only revenue-generating state agency in Texas. For too long, this office has been seen as a political stepping stone, which is a disservice to not just our coastal communities that depend on its work and funding but to our school children, veterans and especially our energy sector that depends on the billions of dollars that will be invested over the next 20 years to protect the backbone of the Texas economy.
The land commissioner can and must lead the way in demonstrating how we harness our natural resources for the benefit of all Texans. This election, we will decide whether we choose a Texan with relevant experience to lead the land office or a self-serving politician.
Jay Kleberg is a sixth generation Texan and Democratic nominee for Texas Land Commissioner.
