Jay Kleberg

Jay Kleberg

 By MICHAEL A. SMITH The Daily News

The Texas General Land Office is the oldest independent constitutional office in the state, and it’s one of the most important state agencies in Texas.

The land office manages 13 million acres of public lands, provides critical support to public schools and veterans, and helps Texans prepare for and recover from natural disasters.

Jay Kleberg is a sixth generation Texan and Democratic nominee for Texas Land Commissioner.

0
1
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription