You learn a lot about people when they're home "all day."
For example, my husband is a walker, talker, pacer.
The more people on the call the louder he talks and the more he paces. He has now worn a perfectly shaped rectangle into the rug under the dining room table. I have a new term of endearment for him now. Mastercard. He’s everywhere I want to be.
Because of this I've spent a "lot" of time sitting on my back porch watching the incredible migratory birds come through. I've also enjoyed watching the mama birds feeding their fledglings. As always, I'm eternally grateful after all the years of nursing that I never had to actually regurgitate anything into anybody’s little beak.
My husband has been helping by going to the store and buying chicken. The first week alone we had grilled chicken, baked chicken, fried chicken, chicken piccata, chicken parmesan, king ranch chicken and chicken noodle soup.
The boys make fun of me because I swear homemade chicken noodle soup prevents and cures all things and now that we know they're all virus free — I rest my case.
I would like to say I've been cleaning out closets and reorganizing the entire house. Sadly, I haven't.
I did however learn to make suet and am in a losing battle with the squirrels. I now know where the word “squirrelly” originated.
I did bake banana bread, but only because that seems to be like a rule or something.
When the sh** hit the fan, two of our children were caught in epicenters. We got them safely home and had them self quarantine for two weeks. One went back to College Station, where his brother provided him everything he needed to make sandwiches (except bread) and 10 pounds of potatoes.
I’m not sure if he got the words pandemic and famine mixed up, but either way, we knew he wouldn’t starve.
The other we ensconced in his room where we delivered his meals to a TV tray set up outside his door. He was happy as a clam. Which begs the question — why are clams so damn happy? For a while there, I thought we may never know because the beaches were closed.
Then they reopened them between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., and I thought, well I won’t be there, unless of course I’m still up. Many people have been complaining about sleep disturbances, but I’ve been sleeping like a baby. I wake up hungry every two hours.
The pandemic has had the same effect on me that hurricanes Ike and Harvey did. The other day I went to sit on my back porch settee and one of the legs collapsed. Coincidence? I think not.
Fortunately, when one of our other sons went back to school after Christmas, he took most of the food in the pantry, the rice cooker, a slow cooker and my bathroom scale.
God bless him.
