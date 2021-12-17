The sad news is that only bad news is news. With our extraordinarily easy access to news, we’re constantly bombarded with bad news. With this short story, I will attempt to show that today’s news of hurt and killings isn’t as bad as it might seem or could be.
Actually, as a human race we’re doing better today than we ever have. Obviously, not really good yet (in Houston there are three killings a day).
So, how are we better today? Let’s look at some bad news history.
Remember Adam and Eve; simple misdemeanor crime that condemned all of us to sin with the potential to go to hell.
Remember Noah and the rains that killed everyone except Noah’s family.
Remember in the Bible (Numbers, Chapter 31) where under the direction of God, Moses killed all the Midianites men, children and most of women but saved the virgins for the warriors; really read it.
Remember in about 1641 when the new American colonies were trying to decide on the relationship of church and state you could be beheaded for simply missing church on Sunday. Removing ears, burning holes in tongues, cutting off limbs, hanging, burning at the stake and any number of tortures were common for just getting crossways with the leadership.
Remember the 1927 Mississippi River flood. Black Americans, although free, were used as forced labor and not allowed to protect their homes or leave the dangerous areas of the flood.
Remember the Civil War and the World Wars and the likes of Adolf Hitler.
Imagine any of the above on the news tonight. Makes riots, school killings and Houston’s three a day seem not so catastrophic.
We can do better. For me, when I see a social problem, I look first in a mirror; how about me; am I part of the problem? Really some of our problems are self-inflicted. If we show our children hate at home; guess what?
I have, for about 40 years now, with the help of many others, volunteered in school programs that expose children to more than just books. We each try to inspire, wake up, excite and get the attention of at least one child. We, as individuals, can’t get to all the children, but if each of us gets to just one?
This endeavor need not be limited to school programs. For example, a few weeks ago talking to a new employee at the carwash, I told him that to get to be the boss he should do more than asked on every job assignment. Recently, he told me that that was the best advice anyone had ever given him, and he was doing it. Boss someday?
And finally, a word to our new generation parents that use computer games to babysit children. Consider asking for and using a parental control of the reset button so that when killed, the dead stay dead, at least for a little while.
News can be better, but only when we do better.
