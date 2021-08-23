George Santayana’s words provided a clear warning: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
This brief commentary on the Voting Rights Act signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson on Aug. 6, 1965, has roots that stretch back to the 13 colonies.
In 1619, 20 African slaves shackled together in chains disembarked from a Dutch slave ship onto the shores of Jamestown, Virginia, and were sold to John Rolfe for food and water.
That inhumane act of selling human beings into perpetual slavery for vitals marks the darkest chapter in our country’s history of human injustice.
The establishment of America had a single component, a plentiful supply of Africans. Within three centuries, African Americans on the plantations in the South produced a golden staple — cotton — on which this nation built its expansion of capitalism and imperialism.
But the evils of slavery was a disaster for the Founding Fathers. It forced them to deny their own belief in a democracy. It exposed this nation’s religion to be a hypocrisy. And it divulged Thomas Jefferson’s schizophrenic personality when he declared that, “All men are created equal,” while proceeding with the building of a nation off the backs of slaves.
After 250 years of trying to turn human beings into real estate property, the issue of slavery led to a bloody Civil War and the partial emancipation of slaves — in theory.
Outraged over losing the war and President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, Southern oligarchies formed a fascist nation within a nation. They passed “Jim Crow” laws designed to relegate African Americans to quasi-slaves for nearly 100 years.
On March 6, 1965, Martin L. King Jr. organized a peaceful march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, to demand the right to vote. But Alabama state troopers attacked them with tear gas and rubber hoses wrapped in barbwire after they refused to turn back.
The brutal attack drew worldwide attention and gave President Johnson a mandate to sign the 1965 Voting Rights Act. The backlash from white supremacy groups was heard then and, 56 years later, on the doorsteps of the U.S. Capitol.
On Jan. 6, white supremacy groups still angry over the election of the first African American president, Barack Obama, and the 2020 election of Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, the first Black and first Jewish senators from Georgia, attacked the capitol in an attempt to overthrow our democracy for a fascist form of government.
Following the treasonous insurrection, radicalized Republican lawmakers begin to push forward a devious voting rights suppression bill designed to make it harder for African Americans to vote.
African Americans’ contribution over the past 402 years should’ve been enough to guarantee us the same rights and privileges held by white Americans — but it hasn’t.
Therefore, African Americans’ only hope for racial equality is an understanding of our history and the right to vote. Voting is the preservative of all other rights. Congress must pass the For the People Act with all deliberate speed.
The struggle continues.
