Galveston’s second “Fields of Dreams” will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m. June 28 at Crockett fields at 53rd Street and Avenue S, as part of a citywide party sponsored by Better Parks for Galveston and many local parks’ supporters. The second annual Party for the Parks: Let’s Play Ball, will honor Coaches Dennis Byrd Sr. and Eddie Janek Sr., for their many years of exemplary service and leadership for youth baseball in Galveston.
For those interested in Galveston baseball history, noted baseball memorabilia collector Barney Rapp, Charlyn Vaiani and Ellen Perry have stocked the Baseball History Tent with mementos of Galveston’s baseball past from the Parks and Recreation Department, Rosenberg Library Archives, Mary Moody Northen Museum — plus Jay Gober’s trunk where his Galveston Little League uniform was found from the 1954 Little League World Series. The evening excitement will include a spectacular silent auction, baseball bits and bites, and a home run derby.
This is Better Parks for Galveston’s second “party” to celebrate city dreams. The first dream party celebrated the construction in process of the community pool at Lasker Park in April 2017 (which opened in August 2017.) Overseeing this year’s Party for the Parks is the dynamic Sluggers’ Committee chaired by Sabrina Dean.
The mission of Better Parks, a nonprofit organization, is to help improve new or existing parks and recreation facilities on the island using the master parks plan as a guide. For information as to price of entry or to purchase tickets, visit www.betterparksforgalvesotn.org or call 409-744-6566.
If you played for Coach Byrd or Coach Janek, and you would like to express your thanks for their guidance, please attend the party to show your appreciation — and share stories with many others who benefited from their association with Coach Byrd and Coach Janek.
