I suspect everyone has a breaking point. I’ve reached mine. As a lifelong Republican voter, I can’t vote to reelect President Trump after this past week.
I know the world will not end because I voted other than for the incumbent, and I don’t expect things to change overnight. My vote will be a morality and performance vote.
Thoughtless supporters crowding at the Michigan rally without face protection speaks loud about the success of the president’s withheld information from us in early February. Even if he wanted to avoid a panic, anyone going to the grocery store in March knows there was panic anyway.
Combine that with tweets that suggested civilians should riot if kept in shutdown, never a face mask when he appeared in public, and using any occasion to model how devotees should behave in public as the body count mounted and, well, I just can’t do it this year.
From where I sit, rallies without face masks have taken on the same allure as red arm bands in 1938 Europe.
We’ve lost 193,000 United States citizens since the pandemic began. To provide perspective, during World War II, U.S. citizen casualties numbered 473,000 from Dec. 7 until surrender. We’re half way to a World War tally in eight months and not a shot has been fired nor an enemy killed.
It’s unconscionable that a leader would keep information and defer meaningful action from those he pledged to protect. It borders on the absurd that the same leader encourages and models lethal behavior at current meetings and rallies.
Two examples: I worked at Ford Motor Co. in the 1980s. Few companies are as deeply American as is Ford. Henry Ford spent a lifetime and vast resources making sure the Ford Motor Co. was dependent on no one domestic or foreign. At a factory where the current Ford chairman and president toured with our president, he was the only one not wearing a face mask even though it was required of everyone on site. My love and respect for Ford was insulted.
In the past month, 1,500 people I might have voted for two years ago sat close together absent masks during the Republican National Convention acceptance speech (yes, I watched the convention) for no other reason than presidential vanity. I’m done. I’m throwing in the towel. Too many people have died, all of us have suffered and too many politicians are glib about it.
And not just the president — I’m done with the people who support him. Crenshaw, nope; Cornyn, no. Wesley Hunt, not this time. Mark Henry, who’s Mark Henry? Since I can’t vote for or against them, I hope Graham and McConnell lose. I’m finished with the entire cabal.
The Republican Party today doesn’t resemble the game I signed up to play. Deficit control, justice for all, small government and respect for our military — all have been dealt an ideological blow. Maybe I’ll come back in a few years but not this tragic year.
(3) comments
It's your vote Bill. But you can join us in the victory celebration when Trump's re-election is announced.
"At a factory where the current Ford chairman and president toured with our president, he was the only one not wearing a face mask even though it was required of everyone on site."
Here's a picture of Trump wearing a mask at a Ford plant in Michigan:
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-refuses-wear-mask-front-cameras-during-ford-tour-n1212466
"I wore one in this back area, but I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it. I think I look better in the mask. I'm making a speech, so I won't have it on now," he said.
Bill Ford had "encouraged" Trump to wear a mask when he arrived. "He wore a mask during a private viewing of three Ford GTs from over the years. The president later removed the mask for the remainder of the visit," the statement said.
"We have shared our policies and recommendations. The White House has its own safety and testing policies in place and will make its own determination," the company said in a statement this week.
The President is tested frequently. He had tested negative hours before the visit.
"It’s unconscionable that a leader would keep information and defer meaningful action from those he pledged to protect. I"
What "meaningful action" was deferred? Answer: NONE.
To prohibit people from other parts of of the world from entering the US shows he took the pandemic SERIOUSLY. He did that back on January 31. His formation of the Corona Task Force on January 29th shows he took the pandemic SERIOUSLY.
Dr. Fauci says the President listened to the doctors, scientists and other experts but a consensus was always reached. Dr. Fauci at first did not agree with the travel ban but later admitted it saved thousands of lives.
If you read the dozens of transcripts from the Corona Task Force Press Conferences you will see Trump taking the pandemic SERIOUSLY but not wanting to create a PANIC. Here's an excerpt from a March Press Conference:
"Our country is in the midst of a great national trial, unlike any we have ever faced before. You all see it. You see it probably better than most.
We’re at war with a deadly virus. Success in this fight will require the full, absolute measure of our collective strength, love, and devotion. Very important.
Each of us has the power, through our own choices and actions, to save American lives and rescue the most vulnerable among us.
That’s why we really have to do what we all know is right. Every citizen is being called upon to make sacrifices. Every business is being asked to fulfill its patriotic duty. Every community is making fundamental changes to how we live, work, and interact each and every day.
And I wouldn’t be surprised to see this going on long into the future, when this virus is gone and defeated. Some of the things we’re doing now will be very good practice for the future, including for not getting the flu, which is very devastating also. So some of what we’re learning now will live on into the future — I really believe that: shaking hands or not shaking hands; washing hands all the time; staying a little apart."
Now they me where he withheld information????????
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.