The Galveston Police Department has joined the 300-plus Galveston Island Meals on Wheels volunteers who deliver noontime meals to Galveston residents who are homebound and unable to prepare their own meals because of illness, disability or age.
Leaders within the Galveston Police Department began delivering meals to Meals on Wheels recipients on Dec. 31 and deliver meals once a week. Interim Police Chief Doug Balli was the first officer to deliver meals for the department and initiated the partnership between the police department and Galveston Island Meals on Wheels.
Galveston Island Meals on Wheels serves lunchtime meals every weekday to homebound elderly and disabled residents residing east of 81st Street. Each Monday through Friday, holidays included, 16 volunteers pick up and deliver meals to 200 residents in need.
Support of the police department comes at a key time as we’re actively working to grow our service territory and client base, both of which require additional volunteers, and the support of the police department is such a blessing to our program and our recipients.
In addition to helping us grow the Meals on Wheels program, this partnership also allows Galveston officers to build relationships with some of our island’s most vulnerable residents. Our volunteers serve as a vital link for the individuals we serve, as the interaction with volunteers is often the only contact our recipients have with anyone outside their home.
If you’re looking for a meaningful volunteer opportunity, we would love to connect with you. For more information on the Galveston Island Meals on Wheels program, to apply for meal deliveries or to sign up as a volunteer, please visit mealsonwheelsgalveston.org.
Lauren Millo is the executive director of Galveston Island Meals on Wheels.
(1) comment
[thumbup] Sounds like a win-win.
