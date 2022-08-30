Years ago, I was approached for help. Neighbors were concerned about endless litters and roaming cats. I launched a long-term effort. I crawled into odd spaces to scoop old-enough kittens into carriers for adoption at the shelter.
I bought a trap, set it nightly, and had a dozen cats sterilized. I returned them to those agreeing to feed them. We saw these cats as cast into harsh circumstances. Our aim was to stop their propagating and roaming.
In 2015, after the city of Galveston approved a feral cat ordinance, I bought another trap. I sought help with sterilizing through grant monies accessed by the Galveston Island Humane Society.
When neighbors offered a side yard, I set up a feeding spot for unclaimed cats. These neighbors helped build a feeding station, and its metal roof has protected cats and food during rainy spells and evacuations. I registered the cats as a colony with the humane society.
Twice daily, I feed these “community cats” at regular times. A neighbor helps. Most come when I call.
I leave enough food but guard against leftovers that attract other critters.
Initially, there were 14 cats. Familiarity led us to name them. We can pet a few briefly, but none will stay in a home. I knew that they have rugged lives, sheltered under nearby homes on blankets in bins.
They’ve survived flooding and our wicked freeze. They’ve survived illnesses and fractures.
All have not survived a growing coyote presence. Cutie Kitty, Sam, Holly, Farrah, Fluff n Stuff, Cassidy and ShyGal were killed. Their lives mattered. The feeder now sits behind a fence with shelves for quick climbing and small openings for entry. Five cats remain.
I’d never seen a coyote in my neighborhood when I first agreed to help. It wracks my being to find a ravaged cat, identify its remains, tell it I’m sorry and bury it.
When I got involved in the Trap Neuter Return program, I understood that returned cats would live out their lives naturally. I did not know that this life would include being easy prey for coyotes.
To the horror of all who love birds, cats hunt them whether they’re fed or not. Many citizens opposed the feral cat ordinance for this reason. I understand their view. Nature’s ways seem cruel, and even best-laid plans for animals have downsides.
The trap and neuter program has reduced our overabundance. The number of feral cats needing euthanasia at the shelter is down, as is their intake. Many cats have responsible caretakers who offer kindness.
I am sympathetic to coyotes. We’ve displaced them. Our cars kill them. They live harsh lives that keep them thin as they roam and hunt. Rarely do whole litters survive. And Galveston’s unique coyotes may one day help preserve red wolves.
Nonetheless, I holler out and make myself large when I see a coyote. I deeply dread that it may kill another community cat.
Suzanne Peloquin volunteers for the Galveston Island Humane Society.
