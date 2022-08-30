Years ago, I was approached for help. Neighbors were concerned about endless litters and roaming cats. I launched a long-term effort. I crawled into odd spaces to scoop old-enough kittens into carriers for adoption at the shelter.

I bought a trap, set it nightly, and had a dozen cats sterilized. I returned them to those agreeing to feed them. We saw these cats as cast into harsh circumstances. Our aim was to stop their propagating and roaming.

Suzanne Peloquin volunteers for the Galveston Island Humane Society.

