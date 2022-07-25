I can remember sitting on a stump by a dirt path, sobbing like a baby. I was homesick and I was miserable. I was at summer camp.
These are the days of the year when people think about camping.
But I am not talking about the family gathering around a concrete table next to a built-in barbecue pit in some state park.
I am talking about camp for kids, a rite of passage for many of us each year.
My younger sister went to a la-de-da camp near Marshall, Camp Fern.
Some of my friends went to even posher digs like Waldemar.
But I was a Camp Fire Girl. I went to Camp Fire Camp.
“Every Camp Fire Girl is quite complete. She’s just a hundred per from head to feet.”
That’s one of the camp songs. There were many. We gathered in the dining hall for three meals a day that extended into long, long songfests involving lots of ups and downs of movement to accompany the lyrics.
I started out as a pretty young ordinary camper and gradually made my way up in the camping world.
We were generally headquartered in cabins of around 6 or 8 little girls, watched over by an older girl sometimes.
We learned to make lanyards out of thin strips of plastic material. There were several different designs for putting these together and we learned them all, combining different colors or creating some of a single color.
They were used to hang around your neck, with something clipped to the end like a crude necklace.
When I got to be a CIT, Counselor in Training, a lofty goal finally attained, I got a whistle attached to my lanyard.
And boy did I make use of that whistle. Nobody has a more commanding presence than a CIT with a loud whistle.
We started camping on the shores of a creek and later moved into bigger quarters on the shores of Lake Texoma. But neither of those encampments held a candle to our eventual home, which was over the border in Oklahoma, believe it or not.
All us Native Texans emigrated to Enemy Territory.
And when it became time for me to be a really big camper, it was back in Oklahoma, to Lake Murray near Ardmore, that I came to roost, having learned enough swimming strokes to qualify me to attend Water Safety Instructors Camp.
We learned to pull people out of the water as they hung limp and useless. They were pretending, of course. We learned to use paddle boards, even rigging them up with small sails.
We stayed on the water all day and on the dance floor most of the night. We were some of the strongest people you ever saw.
And all that camping and all that swimming led to my first real job, teaching swimming at the Sherman Municipal Pool. A paid position.
And another job, at no pay, back at Camp Fire Camp, teaching swimming, whistle in hand.
No more weeping from homesickness. I got no salary, but I got free room and board.
I hope all your camping days turned out as well as mine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.