An earthly angel ascended to the heavens on Jan. 6, 2019. She was my Mom, the grandchildren’s “Granny,” the mogul, and the giver to many. Her name was Carolyn Taylor Lee.
My mother was a huge advocate for education and reading. She would volunteer her time, money and talent to assist at the La Marque Public Library summer reading program, local area nursing homes, churches and senior saints ministries just to name a few.
She believed in enriching the lives of any child she could. She became a foster mother and nurtured many children. She would patiently teach and care for them — especially those with special needs.
Carolyn Taylor Lee was a force to be reckoned with, being the first African American in Galveston County to become a real estate broker. My mother used real estate as a segue to help families in Galveston County become homeowners. My mother would over her lifetime donate her time and finances to many local entities too numerous to name.
After her death, our family wanted to ensure that her giving legacy lived on.
So, with the creation of The Carolyn Taylor Lee Foundation, we will present our inaugural Hometown Hero formal gala at 3 p.m. Nov. 29 at the South Shore Harbour Country Club at 4300 South Shore Blvd. in League City. Tickets are only $55 a person and include a five-course meal and live entertainment. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/hometownherogala.
Proceeds will benefit families that were directly impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. Any and all donations are tax deductible and can be made via PayPal at carolyntaylorleefoundation@gmail.com.
The evening of the gala, we will honor five unsung heroes that have given unselfishly to our community in a variety of ways. We will recognize and pay tribute to Nakisha Paul, Derrick Lewis II, Jessieka Palmer, Carla Smith and Ashley Felton.
Please help us make this event a success by attending or making a donation to a worthy cause in which we want to give back — just like my mother did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.