One of the readers reminded me I hadn’t done the annual “tree leaves turning pretty colors” column.
Well, they finally did. Down in these parts, unlike trees farther north, our tallows usher in the holiday season by turning colors for Thanksgiving. So they did, and we all were thankful.
Now it’s time to write, and read, the annual Christmas column — just so you don’t forget.
Christmas refers to Christ, the Son of God, and it’s his birthday.
Unlike some recent days past, all us Christians are not going to be browbeaten into saying “Happy Holidays,” so that those celebrating other holidays, or no holidays, won’t be offended.
In fact, moving past Christmas to New Years, we ought also to make a resolution promising not to alter our real thoughts and beliefs in order to meet some stupid standard of behavior.
Oh, we can still be polite and tactful, but not browbeaten.
So, if you’re not familiar with Jesus, find yourself a church that teaches the Bible and go there and listen.
You will hear that, “In the Beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.”
It goes on from there. When God created man, and then woman, he gave them free will. That’s what started all the trouble.
Men and women sinned, by not doing what God wanted them to do, which was have fellowship with him.
So he punished them. But he also had to make a way for them to be forgiven their sins.
So he sent Jesus, his only begotten Son, to teach people how to act and then die on the cross so their sins would be forgiven, and rise again to be back in heaven, ruling with God.
So everyone who believes Jesus is God’s Son and is trusting him to forgive them their sins will be saved and go to live with God in heaven.
Dec. 25 was the day picked to celebrate Jesus’ birthday. It may not be the correct day, but it is the day we will celebrate. It’s as good as any.
So I wish you a Merry Christmas.
And a Happy New Year.
