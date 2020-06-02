With sorrow and a broken heart, we viewed what started with a murder of a human soul distorted into vehement reactions. Please Almighty God calm down our souls and set us back to our moral senses to halt what’s currently harming us all. This would surely materialize when justice prevails.
Justice isn’t a one-sided coin. Every path in human life has two ways. To justly castigate the offenders, you should fairly train the defenders. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty.
Public officials, of all kind, have to be color blind. In a moral sense.
They should learn that all minorities‘ lives matters. Every American life, regardless of color, race, faith and place of birth is equivalent and an essential component of the American experience.
In America, there should be no superior or inferior classes of people. Americans are all one class. Individuals at various capacities are working in one system for the same one goal. To create a better life for each other by providing independence and freedom for us all.
We’re not assembled here, in this great country, to be discriminated against, deceitfully incriminated for the sake of someone’s prejudice, arrogance and bullying; habitually harm, intimidate or degrade those who are psychopathically perceived inferior, or vulnerable.
We need to be proactive with our thinking and compassion and not just reactive after the sad events erupts. We must eradicate the seeded roots of hatred and racism from our soul and manners. Once and forever.
To do that, the morality and virtue of the individuals responsible for security and justice systems have to be strong.
Before we arm officers, in any position that deals with humans, their morality and heart should be assessed and trained to be of the superior morality.
Amazingly, we know how to make standardized tests and standard operating procedures for every operation we put our minds to do. But we fail to effectively test the morality of persons before we put arms and the lives of others in their hands.
Currently, we’re plagued with invisible enemies; biological (viral) or psychological (hatred), that make us aware of how unsafe we all are. We know what viruses are. Therefore, we soon would be able to combat it; medically, economically and psychologically.
Also, we know what immoral prejudice is and how hurtful it is to the safety of our human life. We know how prejudice engrained the germs of hatred and resentments against our diversified color, race, faith or place of birth. Therefore, we need to work together to put a plan to eradicate prejudgment from our soul, especially from the souls of those in power. Whether they’re police officers or cashiers at a store.
Their moral values should be carefully examined and a rigorous training program should be implemented for them to enforce the good virtues in their souls.
Any person who has a function that deals with human life should be educated on how valuable human life is. Even in times of wars.
We’ve left our morality to be manipulated by all kind of amoral values. Whether these are coming from various entertainment industries, media or from within some of our leaders, we all became desensitized and subsequently victims of such misleading wickedness.
May our Creator bless our beloved country and restore and strengthen the moral values among us all, its inhabitants.
