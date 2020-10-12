In response to the letter to the editor by Louis Cascarelli (“Please support candidates opposed to abortion Nov. 3,” The Daily News, Sept. 30), who was wondering why more clergy don’t preach against abortion: It may be those who’ve studied the Bible realize the pro-life position that all abortion is sin is more conservative than some Scriptures.
I believe Psalm 139:13-15 — “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb; 14 I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well; 15 My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth” — is referring to one’s soul being created out of a body in the depths of the Earth.
Being knit together is a process that concludes with the soul being mated to the body and it happens with a slap on the bottom and first breath after birth. Similarly, I and many others, believe your soul leaves after your lungs settle in the last exhale of death.
Genesis teaches of God’s breath of life being breathed into clay bringing Adam alive thus reinforcing the union of breathing and life.
Just as Christians believe one moment you’re a sinner but can be instantly born again as a child of God, the Bible is filled with miraculous transformations similar to a soul binding with the flesh with one’s first breath.
Yes, a woman’s egg is alive when it begins to grow. It’s internal tissue as one’s appendix is and what happens to it should be her choice.
Once the baby starts breathing and is mated with its eternal soul, the important part to God that was created in a secret place outside the woman’s body, our current laws protect it.
This is important because pro-life supporters are trying to fill our courts with justices whose beliefs appear to be to the right of the Bible and America.
Gallop polls consistently show only about 20 percent of Americans want all abortions illegal, yet that’s exactly what the most extreme pro-life crowd are demanding.
Mr. Dunklee, you undermine your own argument by failing cite any scripture saying life doesn't begin at conception. So let me cite for you Scripture addressing the beginning of life:
“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations” (Jeremiah 1:5, NIV).
But when He who had set me apart before I was born, and had called me through His grace . . .” (Galatians 1:15, RSV).
“Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ for giving us through Christ every possible spiritual benefit as citizens of heaven! For consider what he has done—before the foundation of the world He chose us to become, in Christ, His holy and blameless children living within His constant care” (Ephesians 1:3-4, PME).
“When Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the baby leaped in her womb, and Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit…[saying] ‘As soon as the sound of your greeting reached my ears, the baby in my womb leaped for joy'” (Luke 1:41, 44, NIV).
The Lord Jesus Christ began his incarnation as an embryo, growing into a fetus, infant, child, teenager, and adult: “While they were there, the time came for the baby to born, and she gave birth to her firstborn, a son” (Luke 2:6-7, NIV).
I pray you read more Scripture and learn the truth.
Ms. Gillespie, great response! You knocked the thing out of there! You had to LEAN in to it,....is my guess, because it went clean over the centerfield bleachers ....into the parking lot! Lololo. There is no telling how many people you have helped to know the Truth by your posting of the truth here! This author's Op-ed was very damaging and misleading to those who might be unlearned in The Word Of God! The Word Of God is clear about Murder, and LOVE for one another! It is also clear about Heresy, and Apostesy as well! To try to influence someone to believe a baby is not a full Human being until he/she is slapped on the butt is worse than the excuse they had back in SLAVERY TIME, when African-Americans were not considered full fledged men and women! What was it, they had going, ..they were 1/5 of a man or woman? Preposterous!! Thank the Lord for Mr. CASCARELLI, Ms. GILLESPIE, and other men and women OF GOD, who abide in the Truth, and are not afraid to let others know who they are!
Here is something to consider:
" Therefore hell hath enlarged herself, and opened her mouth without measure: and their glory, and their multitude, and their pomp, and he that rejoiceth, shall descend into it." ( Isaiah 5:14. ).
"Yes, a woman’s egg is alive when it begins to grow. It’s internal tissue as one’s appendix is and what happens to it should be her choice."
The fertilized egg has it's own DNA, only half from the mother. It is unique and distinct from the mother's "appendix".
What you both fail to understand is that the United States is not a theocracy.
