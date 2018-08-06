Before the most recent mayor’s election in Hitchcock, I was asked by an elected official to run against Mayor Dorothy Childress, and my answer was no.
I knew the financial condition in Hitchcock was so bad that it would take a full-time commitment to turn things around. My wife has never wanted me to run for a political position because politics can be so nasty and ugly.
I am content to help the city from behind the scenes without a title. A recall of the mayor would be a waste of time. We have too much work to do to correct the problems to waste energy on a recall.
So here are just a few ideas I would suggest moving forward:
1. Accept the reality that things will get worse before they get better. Once decisions about cuts to the budget started it was expected that people would be upset.
2. Get involved; not to just complain, but to help where you can.
3. Show up at 6 p.m. today at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church to be a part of the meeting with Texas A&M University staff and students.
4. Hitchcock Independent School District could continue working to start its own police department, but sign an emergency one-year contract with the city to hire two new officers with an option for those new officers to be given the first opportunity to fill needed positions in the newly formed district police department next year.
5. Hold a community meeting at the Hitchcock High School Gym and report the financial condition of the city. If too many people show up for the gym, then move outdoors to the football stadium.
6. Start an emergency search for a city manager. We do not have the resources to pay a premium for experience, but try to hire an individual looking for an opportunity to turn this situation around. Offer a base income over three to five years, plus a bonus based on the improved financial condition of the city.
7. Sell all real estate owned by the city that is not essential to city operation to raise cash.
8. Evaluate the possible benefits of a mandatory furlough for certain employees or closing the city hall at noon on Fridays. Often by the last day of the work week people are tired and ready to get off. This would save the city money and give employees an opportunity to start their weekends early.
These suggestions are not in order or detailed. These are just some very basic ideas to try and heal the divide in our community. Some of them have already been suggested, but more people need to voice support for the ideas.
The problems in Hitchcock did not start in the last 12 months. Our annual expenses grew 70 percent over five years, while our revenues decreased. That was a recipe for disaster. It is time to clean up the mess and move forward.
