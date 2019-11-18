As usual, a collection of reports from the game wardens of Texas Parks & Wildlife brings us quite a variety of interesting stories.
I share them periodically, courtesy of the news releases, because few, if any, get into the regular stream in the newspaper.
Exceptions around these parts are stories about fish and oysters, especially when seasons open and close.
But here’s one you’re not likely to read. A Mount Pleasant law enforcement officer got a call about a skunk that was eating with a local man’s collection of cats.
The guy’s grandson started hand-feeding the skunk and got bitten.
Long story short, advice was to take the child to the hospital and to have the skunk checked for rabies.
The skunk was sick. The department of health and the local sheriff got the report.
Let’s hope the grandson got the rabies shots. I’ve heard they’re terribly painful. Poor child.
My daughter got bitten recently by a semi-feral cat. She went to the doctor and to the veterinarian. They both decided there had been no rabies in her vicinity in years. So, she has been spared the shots.
Closer to home and more in line with normal news, a man confessed to shooting a deer in Davy Crockett National Forest and remarked his “deer season never ends.”
He also confessed to shooting from the road. In the midst of his hunting investigation, he was found with a controlled substance and paraphernalia. That was added to the charge of poaching of deer.
Here’s one for the books.
Game wardens traditionally look like outdoor type folks in their traditional tan uniforms, harking back to the days portrayed by John Wayne.
But game wardens are as much in the modern times as any other law enforcement officer, as proved by the men in Scurry County who had been investigating the cutting of a certain landowner’s fences for several years.
Finally, using undercover cameras along one of the country roads, the lawmen connected the fence cuts to one vehicle seen over and over by the cameras
They traced his license, caught him and interrogated.
Turns out, the man was mad at the landowner whose fences had been cut because that landowner would not put wind turbines on his property.
The wind turbine man said the landowner had made his business harder to operate. He said he had offered a good price to put them on the land. He also confessed he had hunted on that land without the landowner’s permission.
Needless to say, the wind turbine man got charged with a whole bunch of misdemeanors.
Hooray for modern technology.
