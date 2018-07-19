Many of us rely on automatic sprinkler systems to keep our lawns and gardens looking their best during hot, dry summer months. Automatic sprinklers are convenient because you can just set them and forget them. But did you know that as much as 50 percent of the water we use outdoors is wasted by inefficient watering?
Summertime, when outdoor water use is typically high, is a good time to evaluate your sprinkler system to make sure it’s working efficiently.
The Gulf Coast Water Authority, which provides water for most communities in Galveston County, is encouraging businesses and homeowners to check their systems in July during Smart Irrigation Month. This national public awareness campaign promotes efficient outdoor water use. Using water wisely:
• Saves money on your utility bill
• Minimizes overwatering while keeping your lawn healthy
• Conserves water, a limited resource
Water twice a week – or less
Limiting outdoor watering to no more than twice a week and maintaining your automatic sprinkler system can greatly reduce water use. Here are some simple steps that you can take:
• Check to make sure sprinkler heads are working properly
• Set the controller to water no more than twice a week
• Set sprinklers to water your yard, not your driveway, sidewalk or street
• Water in multiple, short intervals to reduce runoff — three five-minute intervals, for example
• Water during the cool time of day because watering in the heat can cause 30 percent of the water to evaporate
• Upgrade your system with a rain sensor
• Adjust your controller for seasonal weather conditions
Be water wise
You can help conserve this limited resource by being aware of your outdoor water use.
