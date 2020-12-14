In a disgusting display of self-indulgent pandering, our felony-indicted attorney general orchestrated a poor reenactment of Fort Sumter recently when he petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn the presidential election.
If you read the names of those who’ve signed Ken Paxton’s tripe, you’ll conclude that our nation is no longer indivisible. Rather, in the latest version of pass-the-hot-potato, Paxton’s petition to disenfranchise millions of citizens is soon to be at the door of the Supreme Court.
If the court had heard the complaint, the responsibility of the states to execute elections might have been moot even though our Constitution says otherwise.
Paxton’s nonsense is in homage to a man who has publicly said he’s perhaps greater than Abraham Lincoln. Let’s compare legacies.
The body count of dead Americans approaches equivalence under Lincoln’s and Trump’s administration. On Dec. 10, alone, deaths fell only a few hundred short of the body count on Gettysburg’s worst day.
It’s Paxton’s petition where the comparison is most striking. In the first War Between the States, the South fought to keep slavery a legitimate part of an old lifestyle. In the second, Paxton and crew would have four other sovereign states become slaves. Both intentions are well past bad; both are evil.
Since the election, people in this union are dying at the rate of 3,000 a day and yet the focus of our leadership at the state and national level is on a legal assault on the rights of states to determine how voting will proceed within their boundaries.
State legislators endorsed mail-in voting primarily to preserve human life amidst a raging pandemic ignored and dismissed by our national leadership. They did so under an assumption that determining how constituents could vote was a legislative constitutional right and because the president of the United States put most of the responsibility for managing the pandemic on the shoulders of state governors.
I doubt Georgia, Pennsylvania or any state would’ve expanded mail-in voting rapidly were it not for thousands of Americans sick and dying.
And yet, our perhaps felonious attorney general would attack the sovereignty of four other states acting to protect their citizens. Paxton wanted to prove those states had no right to do what the Constitution and the president said they must do.
I’ve been fully onboard with President-elect Biden’s thoughts about pulling us together and overlooking any legitimate criminal activities that may have occurred over the past four years. I’ve begun to think, however, that this latest assault on our Constitution cannot go unanswered or without consequences lest Paxton’s Fort Sumpter continue in some new and evolving form.
As a small step in that direction, I would be happy if Paxton’s felony indictments actually came to trial soon.
(1) comment
Any elected representative that still at this point believes that millions of votes should be thrown out, should be impeached and put on trial for treason. The American people have spoken and any attempt to undo the will of the voters, is tantamount to insurrection and should be dealt with swiftly. We look like some third world banana republic in the eyes of the world. Paxton should be ashamed of himself.
