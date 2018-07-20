It’s that time of year again — when people pack on the suntan lotion, grab the kids and head to the beach.
And it’s when we hear what seems like continuous 24/7 news items about shark attacks.
For some reason, shark attacks have become something of a media frenzy in recent years. Despite the incredibly low rate of them, shark attacks are always Page 1 stories, video buffets for TV and seemingly CNN’s best friend. In what will be a virtual telethon, The Discovery Channel is already gearing up for its 30th anniversary of Shark Week in a few days.
But look at the facts.
The reality is, you have an incredibly low chance of being bitten or killed by a shark.
Consider the following:
• Horse riding accidents kill about 20 people worldwide each year
• About 53 people die from bee stings annually
• About 130 people die from deer-related car accidents
• 500 people on average worldwide are killed by either elephants or hippos
• About 1,000 die annually from crocodile attacks
• Dogs — man’s best friend — kill about 25,000 people each year
• About 50,000 people die each year from snakebites
• The tiny mosquito is nature’s No. 1 killer, and an average of 1 million people die from its associated diseases.
• The No. 1 killer: Humans, who kill each other by murder, car accidents or other ways, at an average of 1.3 million per year
And deaths from sharks? They average five to eight people each year, an incredibly low number when you consider all of the millions of people around the world who are in the water at any given moment.
Put it this way: You have a 1 in 63 chance of dying from the flu, but a 1 in 3.7 million chance of death from a shark. I’ll take those odds anyday.
So do sharks get a bad rap? You have to say yes, they do.
Sharks are doing what they have been doing for more than 400 million years. They swim around the ocean eating food such as fish and invertebrates with very few species of sharks that actually eat marine mammals such as seals.
Most people don’t realize it, but sharks play an important role. Since they are at the top of the ocean’s food chain, they play a critical role of maintaining ecosystem stability and balancing the food web.
Studies show that areas of the ocean that have seen fewer shark numbers also have a decline in coral reefs, seagrass beds and even commercial fishing.
In short, sharks are a key indicator of ocean health.
As someone who has spent much of his life studying sharks, I can tell you they are one of nature’s most fascinating — and perhaps misunderstood — creatures on Earth.
