As the season changes, we shift to winter mode. “Winter mode” isn’t what it used to be, when we would pull everyone off the beach for maintenance and administrative work.
Today, we have more patrol responsibilities with increased water and beach visitation and have more professional trainings and certifications to maintain.
The first priority is, obviously, the lifeguard towers. Our staff rotates through the patrol and maintenance positions. Each full-time staff member has a couple of areas of specialty such as towers, signs, vehicles, facility management, website oversight, Junior Lifeguards, museum project, public education and administration.
At times, however, all staff not actively patrolling may work together to get something done.
Signage and tower refurbishment are the first priority, and everyone helps out. For example, we maintain about 600 signs along the beachfront. So they are often in need of replacing a portion of them after high tide or weather events.
Others tasks are more specific. For example, Supervisor/Officer Jeff Mullin handles the bulk of our water safety education talks at schools and community groups. Others handle, dispatch, website, medical supplies, rescue equipment and more.
There is also important training that happens in the wintertime that we wouldn’t be able to do in the summer. New officers train with the Galveston Police Department, mostly in the Patrol Division. That way, they get some good experience from the island’s primary law enforcement entity and learn how to coordinate and assist the police, which is good for everyone.
Each year we send a couple to be certified as Swift Water Rescue Technicians, so our team can better respond to natural disasters and more fully support the Galveston Marine Response Team. And there is always online training to sync with the Park Board, maintain EMT status, etc.
Each of the full-time employees has areas of responsibility, but the goal is to get everyone’s projects done and it takes the entire team working together to make this happen.
It’s easier than you’d think to get all of our full-time crew to work together. They’ve mostly all been in our program since they were young. Most of them came up through our Junior Lifeguard program, starting at age 10. Their instructors taught them the importance of teamwork and the concept that we all work together for the good of the millions that visit our beaches.
As they matured, they became guards and put that idea into practice, trusting their lives to each other to make rescues and prevent accidents. They understand the value of our new leadership/resiliency/intercultural competency training that’s been integrated throughout our staff’s daily and periodic training.
They recognize the importance of a harmonious work environment and the direct impact that it has on our ability to serve and protect beachgoers. They know we are only as strong as our weakest link, and they know it to their core.
Now they are the leaders and are teaching the younger guards and Junior Guards the values they were taught and live out daily. You can be very proud of your lifeguards.
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
