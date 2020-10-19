Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have as much influence or power as others that seem to always be in the news? What if you were as rich as Bill Gates or had the decision-making authority of the president? Does the contrast sometimes make you feel insignificant?
There’s one situation where you’re as influential as any other citizen: voting. When the ballots are tallied, your vote counts as much as that of the president, Bill Gates or anyone else.
All eligible voters have the legal right to properly cast a ballot and have their ballots counted. Every eligible voter, then, can have equal impact on the outcome of an election because, ultimately, it comes down to a simple count of valid votes cast.
The general election is Nov. 3. Early, in-person voting continues through Oct. 30. You can hand-deliver your absentee ballot at the Galveston County Justice Center through Election Day. Or, if you’re mailing in your absentee ballot, it must be postmarked no later than 7 p.m. Nov. 3, and received by 5 p.m. Nov. 4.
Several states’ laws allow for receipt of mailed ballots even later. All valid mail-in ballots that are properly completed, mailed and received by the statutory deadlines must be counted. Therefore, it may take several days to know the results of close races, as late-received ballots are validated and counted.
No state’s laws should be ignored or reinterpreted in a way that excludes qualified absentee ballots from the count. Why? Here’s one way to look at it: Imagine that, with one second left in a football game, a team attempts to kick a game-winning field goal. The rules say that, if the snap occurs before time expires and the kick is good, the team scores and wins. Should the referees be able to suddenly decide that, since the football itself didn’t pass through the uprights before time ran out, the points don’t count?
OK. Many of you have served in our military, protecting our nation, its promise and its potential. Or maybe you’re like me and had kin that did so. My late father and several uncles served during World War II. My father was held as a prisoner of war by the Nazis for 19 months. His brother, for whom I was named, was killed piloting a B-17 over France. The cause they and others fought for prevailed ... one reason that, today, we have the privilege of voting.
While my father and I were very close, we often had differing political views. I cannot say to what extent he and I would vote the same today, but I feel certain he would be exceptionally disappointed in me if I didn’t vote at all.
Compared to the sacrifices made by so many veterans, voting involves an easier, yet vital, effort to help preserve our system of government. Make that effort; don’t let anything stop you. Demand that all legal votes be counted. Then, be patient for the final results.
