Among recent TV announcements was a notice that in some European zoo a red panda had been born. Apparently, they are rare, though I definitely remember seeing one at the Houston Zoo years ago.
What brings this animal to mind is a listing from my friends at Merriam-Webster of things that are named wrong.
For instance, the red panda is in no way related to the big black-and-white giant pandas with whom we are familiar.
Red pandas are really cute little guys who are related to raccoons, skunks and weasels. They look more like raccoons but red.
The next wrong name on the list is white chocolate.
White chocolate is good, but it’s not chocolate. It’s only relation to chocolate is that it has the cocoa butter that’s pressed out of the cocoa beans.
What’s a titmouse? It’s not a mouse. It’s a bird, like a chickadee. The tit comes from a term that means anything small.
Next on the list is gravy train.
A peculiar expression, when you think about it.
It’s not a train, like a gravy boat is not a boat, as we all know.
We think of being on the gravy train as getting easy money.
Gravy can refer to something additional or unexpected that’s pleasing or valuable, as the literal gravy adds something tasty and complementary to food.
If your Thanksgiving dinner is not up to par, you need to bring in the gravy train, with a gravy boat.
Buffalo wings are on the badly named list.
First, buffalos, as we all know, don’t have wings. The wings get their name from the city of Buffalo, New York. They make a lot of wings in Buffalo, apparently. Also, elsewhere. Real buffalo wings are deep-fried chicken wings coated with a spicy sauce.
OK, we go from bison to cats, but not really.
It’s not a designation I’ve heard in quite a while, but this guy used to be a feature of crime-styled movies.
He’s the cat burglar. I say he, but I presume there could also be a lady cat burglar.
Cat burglars are called cat burglars not because they steal cats, but, as the report says, “because they burgle as cats would burgle if they could be bothered.”
Butterflies. Why do we call them that? Not because the name is a spoonerism of “flutter by,” though that is what they do.
The name may have come from a belief that butterflies or witches in the shape of butterflies stole milk and butter. Now that’s weird.
In a coat of arms, there is no coat nor are there arms. The only connection is that coats of arms sometimes feature weaponry. The original coat of arms was a sort of tunic worn over armor embroidered with symbols denoting family descent and alliances.
Lastly, a ladybug is a kind of beetle, but not necessarily a lady, as there are male ladybugs.
As we all know, they are nice to have around because they eat bad bugs. Ladylike.
