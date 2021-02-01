In the middle of this horrendous pandemic, the nation paused to pay tribute to the man who willingly gave his life to defend the rights of the “least of these;” Martin Luther King Jr.
Because of this out-of-control catastrophe, the celebratory activities were protracted but not the remembrance of this once-in-a-generation great man. Like all men, King had his shortcomings, but he was still an inspiration to many.
Many in the country are observing Black History Month. Often times, we celebrate the accomplishments of men and women on the national stage. However, today, I wish to honor the men and women who were inspirational within our community.
I will begin with the four ex-slaves who came and settled here with the money that they had earned on a cattle drive on the Chisholm Trail. The settling of these men gave way to the true desire to be free. Many names have been given to those unsung heroes who were responsible for our community becoming a thriving neighborhood.
Contrary to what may have been said, there were those in the white community who took chances on them because they knew, without a doubt, that their words were their bond. Our generation benefited from the allegiance.
From its inception, The Settlement community’s main priorities were the church, home and schools. The families of the first settlers must’ve been in agreement because as others began to migrate here, they came with the same intuitions. They came seeking better lives.
Unlike what some may think, there were white settlers who encouraged the African Americans to seek constant improvements.
As one who grew up here, I remember white business owners who sponsored our little league teams by purchasing uniforms and equipment. They supported our churches and Boy Scout Troops. All of this took place while we were still segregated. As I matured, my personal heroes evolved.
Russell “Red” Washington secured money to build a place for young African Americans to “hang out and have fun.” David Porter ensured that we had summer jobs to keep us busy and out of trouble. We learned the meaning of honest work. Richard Taylor made sure, in his own way, that no family went hungry.
Due to community unity, a host of African American-owned businesses developed. Our schools were segregated, but we took a back seat to no one, scholastically. Our first African-American superintendent, Professor P. S. Simms, is being honored with a new state-of-the-art, rebuilt school.
We will forever be grateful to the families of the Bells, Brittons, Hobgoods and Caldwells for settling this community. My pastor, the Rev. D. N. Benford Sr., who has pastored here for more than 70 years, Theopia Smith, George Cash Jr. and countless others are owed a debt of gratitude as well. Good memories are a blessing. May God continue to shine his light on The Settlement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.