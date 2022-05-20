I would like to applaud Bobbye Johnson on her timely commentary (“I’ll never forget the Central High School class of ‘61,” The Daily News, April 26).
The column brought back memories of the diligent work during the struggle for civil rights that African American high school students endured in that era.
Today, it seems as if young African American males have the idea that shooting and killing each other is a badge of honor. In the ‘60s, we were ambitious toward living and letting live.
That time was really tough for us as a people. However, we didn’t get any joy out of killing our neighbors, friends or relatives. We wanted people to live.
As it happens so often because of the efforts of the Central High School students, we began to demonstrate in La Marque and Texas City. We drew positive meaning from Sam Cooke’s classic “A Change is Going to Come.” We wanted positive and peaceful change.
Central’s class was a beacon light of hope for the entire African American community in Galveston County. We took their blueprint and began to insist on change.
Unforgettable for me was the time during the school years of 1964-65 and 1965-66 at Lincoln High School, when we staged a school walk-out because our assigned school superintendent declined to meet with adult community members regarding our concerns.
Seventy-five percent of the school population in the La Marque School District participated, as a unit. We remained out until the superintendent came to the table to meet with George Drake, the first African American elected to serve on the La Marque School Board.
Other community leaders were the late Johnnie Henderson, and pastors D.N. Benford, Wiley Dunn, F.M. Johnson, S.A. Anderson and Robert Felder. In addition to our ministers, we also had men and women who owned businesses who supported us.
The names of some of those were Richard Taylor, James Conley, Curtis and Willie Daniels, and Mr. and Mrs. O’Neil Matthews. These community stalwarts taught us, as strong, spirited young people, the true meaning of “we shall overcome.”
During this stressful time, our school administrators and educators were also supportive of our efforts. They made sure that we didn’t fall behind in our class work. They encouraged students daily who didn’t participate in the demonstration to get our assignments.
Instead of shooting each other, we lifted each other up. Because of the courage exhibited by the Lincoln High School Eagles, integration on the mainland followed quickly.
We, as a community, should stand steadfast against the gun violence in La Marque and Texas City. We should also be willing to assist in the legal manifestation of reestablishing Precinct 336. We’re totally against the blatant attempt for those in power to do away with our rights to choose our representatives.
As voters, we have a right to determine who our representatives should be. As a community, we shouldn’t be in the business of assisting power hungry individuals to remain in power for the sake of having it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.