March is Texas History Month as declared by the Texas Legislature in 1953.
Here are a few dates during March that each person living in Texas should take special note and reflect on the hardships our ancestors suffered in 1836 to guarantee some of the freedoms we enjoy today.
On March 1, Texians met at Washington on the Brazos to form a separate government from Mexico.
March 2 is the day Texas declared independence and adopted a constitution. They also celebrated Sam Houston’s birthday.
Sam Houston was elected to lead the Revolutionary Army of Texas on March 4.
March 6 was the day the Alamo fell after the 13-day siege where nearly 200 defenders died.
The Battle of Refugio happened on March 14.
The Battle of Coleto Creek took place on March 19, as did the Council House Fight between the Comanche Indians and Texians in 1840.
March 27 was another sad day when the Goliad Massacre occurred in 1836 after Santa Anna ordered all prisoners be shot.
After the Battle of San Jacinto on April 21, 1836, when Texians defeated Santa Anna, Texas became an independent nation for nearly 10 years before becoming a state in the United States of America on February 19, 1846.
Members of the Sidney Sherman Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas encourage all Texans to fly their state flags with pride this entire month.
The objective of the organization, which formed in Galveston in 1891, is to perpetuate the spirit of the men and women who achieved and maintained the independence of Texas; to encourage the historical research into the earliest records of Texas; to foster the preservation of documents and relics; and to promote the celebration of Texas Honor Days as defined by the members.
Qualification for membership require documentation of lineal descent from her male or female Republic of Texas ancestor who served in the cause of independence before statehood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.