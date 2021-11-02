As a historian who wrote a book on the subject of Juneteenth and has spent decades giving Civil War tours of Galveston, I’ve been very interested in the recent announcements regarding proposed museums and monuments.
I would be disappointed, however, to see a national Juneteenth museum located anywhere but Galveston.
We don’t have the San Jacinto Monument in Houston or Dallas.
I agree that Juneteenth is an important national story, and for that reason, I’ve supported a national holiday for many years. But there’s a reason that formerly enslaved people chose to tie their celebration of emancipation to General Order No. 3 issued in Galveston in 1865, and that story needs to be told where it originated.
Galveston is “Ground Zero” for Juneteenth.
We know where the order was issued — the Osterman Building at 22nd Street and The Strand — and we know how it spread throughout the city and state following its issuance.
My hope is that community partners will come together and come up with a unified vision and plan for celebrating and interpreting the Juneteenth story.
From my perspective as a person who regularly leads tours that involve Juneteenth, I would like to see the primary monuments located near the site on The Strand where the Juneteenth order was issued.
I strongly support the concept of a National Juneteenth Museum, but I suspect that museum would not be the kind of dusty-case thing that many people of my generation associate with museums. This is likely to be something with lots of high-tech educational elements to engage visitors, with particular emphasis on the stories of formerly enslaved people.
I would hope that this museum, wherever it’s located in Galveston, would be somewhere that visitors and school groups could easily find and access it.
Finally, I would like to see the Juneteenth museum and monuments tied in to other community sites and historical resources.
The Freedom Walk project is a good start in this regard, and there are many sites in and around Galveston that could eventually be incorporated.
Galveston has always been a city that honored its history and looked toward the future. Now is the time for community leaders and people who care about history to come together and jointly find a way to tell the Juneteenth story to a nation eager to come to Galveston and hear it.
Ed Cotham is the author of “Juneteenth: The Story Behind the Celebration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.