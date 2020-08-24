He’s the apple of my eye.
We’ve all heard that expression. What does it mean? I haven’t been able to figure that out.
But with all the cooking going on among the isolated virus-avoiders, I found a little list you may find interesting. Or not.
There are all kinds of things made out of apples, and since we can find them in the store all the time, maybe we ought to try some.
Sometimes I just take the core out of an apple, fill the hole with butter and a mixture of cinnamon and sugar and zap it in the microwave a couple of minutes. Pretty good. And easy.
The big list of apple stuff, another product of Merriam-Webster, begins with the creation of apple cider.
It’s made from apple juice, which can be fermented to make hard cider or left plain to drink by anybody.
It all started with hard cider, which got the name “hard” after the other cider got popular.
Then there’s apple butter, which is made by cooking apples with sugar and spices. You boil the apples with cider until it all turns to a jammy spread.
If I cooked apple grunt, I would name it something else. That’s a terrible name, like the noise tennis players make. This is cooking apples in a baking dish with biscuit dough on top. It’s a Massachusetts delicacy.
Brown Betty is more to my liking. It’s layers of apples and buttered crumbs, sugar and spices baked together.
Apple pandowdy is also cooked in a deep dish of spiced apples sweetened with sugar, molasses or maple syrup, covered with a crust. When you serve it, you chop up the crust to soak up all the good juice.
This I never heard of. Schmitz and knepp. It’s dried apples and dumplings boiled with or without smoked ham. It’s from the Pennsylvania Dutch.
Here’s a favorite. Waldorf salad. It was created 50 years ago by the maître d’ of The Waldorf Hotel. Cut up apples into half-inch squares, combine with celery that has been cut the same and mix with mayo. I like to put some chopped pecans in mine. It guess it’s the Texan in me.
Applejack is another drinkable, a brandy distilled from hard cider. It’s made by freezing hard cider and siphoning off the concentrated liquor.
Applejack is called that everywhere except in Calvados, France, where it’s called calvados.
Another use is mincemeat, which has a finely chopped mixture of raisins, apples and spices, sometimes with meat, often used as pie filling. It started out in the 17th century as minced meat. Gradually, the meat has been supplanted.
Applesauce is a relish or dessert made of apples stewed to a pulp and sweetened. It’s also used as a synonym for nonsense.
Maybe that’s what this whole lesson on apples has been.
