Disaster-related research would predict that while distress or anxiety may be common in the midst of COVID-19, most of us will experience resilience or bounce back. Our bodies and minds will learn to adapt and adjust gradually through a natural process.
While that might seem interesting in and of itself, even more intriguing is that some of us may experience what is referred to as post-traumatic growth.
Researchers believe post-traumatic growth happens when we begin to question our core beliefs and values in the wake of a traumatic event. For example, amid the COVID-19 crisis, our beliefs about what constitutes fair and just may become challenged. Inequities may be exposed and highlighted.
We may wonder what areas in our life we have control over as we relinquish control over fundamental aspects, such as our jobs and social lives.
Our sense of purpose and meaning may be harder to find among the barriers to our ordinary contribution to society, requiring us to retreat and reassess. Our beliefs about what the appropriate balance between the needs for civil liberties and public health may be tested.
The “we’re in this together” mentality and social distancing requirements may challenge our sometimes-negative world views of humanity and elicit questions about our need for unity and human contact.
By deliberately wrestling with these questions and answering them, we create opportunities for growth — both for us as individuals and as a community. What if the COVID-19 light being shined on the disparities in our country opened the door to greater dialogue and creative solutions around these issues?
What if, by realizing what we have control over versus what we don’t allows us to invest our energies more wisely and intentionally? What if, by rethinking our purpose and meaning in life, we’re able to pivot with and for purpose, thereby creating the space to learn a new skill or find a new passion in life?
What if, by seeing the difficulties associated with balancing civil liberty needs with that of public health needs, we resolve to create effective strategies for preventing and addressing future pandemics?
Lastly, what if, through realizing the necessity of human connection for physical survival and emotional well-being, we could develop a true sense of empathy and compassion for our fellow citizens along with an appreciation for diversity?
In deconstructing and restructuring our beliefs with the “what if’s,” we provide opportunity for change and the hope and energy to persevere.
For more information on how to cope with the COVID-19 crisis, please visit The Teen Health Center’s Resources page on our website at www.teenhealthcenter.org. Teen Health continues to support our youth by providing free medical and mental health services via telehealth and some in-person visits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.