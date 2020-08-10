Since my statement to the commissioners court on July 13 on the county’s courthouse monument, I’ve come into historical information that has caused me to modify my words.
I have deep roots in the United States since some of my ancestors came to America in the 1650s. Since then, some of my ancestors enslaved Blacks and some fought for the Confederacy, both actions I don’t support and can’t undo but that I definitely can say I’m against honoring.
This should’ve been said in the 1860s after the Civil War, and it would’ve put me at odds with some of my ancestors — but of course, I wasn’t there. It’s 2020, and it’s difficult to believe we’re still dealing with this stain on the human soul.
I can apologize to Black people for what my ancestors did but that’s without meaning for it doesn’t change the actions. I can say I abhor those actions and don’t honor them and with tears in my eyes ask that we stop glorifying them.
Please free us all from the hate and evil that was perpetrated for white supremacy and white enrichment in the Americas and the United States.
The Confederacy was a treasonous insurrection against the United States of America. Many lives were lost because of it in order to preserve the Union. The principal cause for the South was the preservation of slavery.
Placed directly in front of the Galveston County Courthouse on 21st Street in Galveston, there’s a massive Confederate monument, “Dignified Resignation,” with an accompanying square to elevate its stature. The plaque wrongly boasts that the Confederate Army and Navy surpassed all others in purity of motives, etc. The motive was the continuation of slavery.
Specifically, they committed treason with an insurrection for continuing to enslave Blacks. This is a racist monument from the Jim Crow era to show minorities which type of people held control and wielded power in this area.
I say it’s long past time to quit treating the Confederacy reverently. The South lost the Civil War. It’s definitely long past time for Blacks, or anyone else, to have to walk on public property, past a monument glorifying the Confederacy. It’s offensive to me and I suspect it’s offensive to many other people, much less the horror it must seem to Black people. This monument doesn’t belong being venerated on public property. We cannot change the past but today we can change how the past is looked at and make a better future.
I entreat you to have the monument removed to a museum or private property.
The space of the plaza perhaps could better be dedicated to an Emancipation Plaza in order to celebrate Juneteenth and the growth of our human society or to space celebrating the many different peoples who have settled in Galveston County from the original indigenous inhabitants such as Karankawas through the many groups immigrating from Europe and other places that stayed in our county. We will do better to celebrate our diversity and harmonize our past, present and future.
