The COVID epidemic revealed some glaring inequities in our social safety net system. Many people, including the members of the Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition, wondered if our government was aware of the rising level of homelessness in our country before the pandemic.
Tamara Wright, regional coordinator of the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, was the guest speaker at the coalition’s monthly meeting in November.
The council was authorized by Congress in 1987 through Title II of the landmark Stewart B. McKinney Homeless Assistance Act of 1987 to serve as an “independent establishment” within the executive branch.
The agency was reauthorized in 2009 by the Homeless Emergency Assistance and Rapid Transition to Housing Act of 2009. The sole mission of this government agency is to prevent and end homelessness in America.
Members of the coalition are working to stem the rising tide of homelessness on the Gulf Coast. This month, many members have no more room for homeless families or domestic violence victims. Others have had to spend operating funds to fully feed and take care of families because there was no child care available for months or the parents are unemployed. All members are stressed financially. This is an especially tough problem during the holidays.
Wright explained that in the recently disbursed H.R. 1319 American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, there is some available funding. Moreover, in the Build Back Better Framework currently stuck in Congress there was a push to provide funds that will combat homelessness.
Wright explained that her agency has had some notable success in eliminating homelessness for veterans in several cities. For example, in 2019, Abilene, Texas, reached “functional zero” for veteran homelessness by taking an approach suggested by the Built for Zero campaign.
Sharing this information was valuable for coalition members who have nonprofits that need more resources. It was also valuable for members to know that there have been successful results for organizations struggling with the growing problem of homelessness.
The information provided by the council representative illustrated that we’re not alone in this fight. More importantly, in these times when hope is in short supply, there are solid examples of success — it’s not a hopeless battle.
This holiday season, please consider supporting a nonprofit that helps the homeless as part of your holiday giving budget.
Marsha Wilson Rappaport is president/chairwoman of the Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.