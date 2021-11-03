As you know, one’s perception is one’s reality. Once perception kicks in, facts will not sway one’s reality. The article (“Hundreds of homes rezoned to ban short-term rentals,” The Daily News, Oct. 29) is the latest in what appears to be a series that attacks short-term rentals.
Aside from the articles being one-sided, they provide no imperial data proving what’s being stated.
Here are some facts you may want to consider for your next article:
Short-term rentals revitalize properties and neighborhoods. Sure, this raises the value of properties. As a result, short-term rentals pay higher property taxes than the prior owner, which goes to schools, roads and parks. Isn’t that what we want? Don’t we want abandoned homes, vacant lots and neighborhoods revitalized?
Short-term rentals offer a cost-conscious alternative to the frugal traveler. Short-term rentals are typically 60 percent to 75 percent less than an equivalent hotel room. This grows tourism.
Tourism brings taxes in every form. Pays for public safety, road improvements and community programs. The rooms support the cruise industry, too. Again, growing tourism. Don’t we want cruisers to stay an extra day on the front, back or both ends of their trip to shop, dine and spend money on the island?
There are almost 4,000 short-term rentals on the island. That’s 4,000 businesses paying for business licenses, 6 percent sales tax to the state for each night and an additional 9 percent to the Galveston park board per night rented.
Some simple math: 4,000 short-term rentals at 65 percent occupancy for the year with an average night of $65 is $61.68 million in revenues. Equaling $3.7 million to the state and $5.5 million to Galveston. There aren’t enough hotel rooms on the island to backfill these rooms if the short-term rentals are gone. What replaces these tax revenues?
To conclude, perhaps you’ve heard the expression “a home is the biggest investment you’ll ever make.” Investment being the key word here. Investments grow in value. They don’t remain constant or shrink. I doubt there’s one homeowner in America that wouldn’t be happy if their home appreciated in value.
There was, however, plenty of animosity when home values depreciated when the housing bubble burst in 2008. Without short-term rentals, your property values will shrink and your property taxes will be forced to rise.
So, in your next article, please highlight the good short-term rentals bring to Galveston. Interview some short-term rental owners. Let’s have a discussion and make the discussion objective.
