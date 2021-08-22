Like it or not, our island must compete for visitor dollars with other Texas cities, especially for those visitors the American Travel Industry calls heritage tourists.
These highly-valued visitors spend more. One study suggests as much as $200 more a day than other travelers. They stay longer and vacation 12 months a year. Travel to destinations of historical interest is the fastest growing segment of the travel industry and represents more than $170 billion in annual spending.
Historic Galveston makes our island more appealing to this highly sought-after group of travelers, relative to our principal competitors — Corpus Christi, our rival for being considered the premier beach resort in the state; and San Antonio, our rival for being considered the most historic city in Texas.
When widely acknowledged to be of true historical significance, historic districts, historic structures and historic artifacts are the “bread and butter” of heritage tourism and our island has much to offer.
The Strand Historic District, Ashton Villa, the Bishop's Palace, our Victorian homes and historic residential neighborhoods, the 1894 Grand Opera House, The Bryan Museum, Railroad Museum, Elissa and the Seaport Museum and the naval vessels at Seawolf Park increase in value and visitor appeal year after year.
They are stronger and stronger visitor attractions as their less authentic counterparts worldwide disappear, provided they are properly cared for and the public is continually reminded of their existence, uniqueness and value.
When the Battleship Texas and the National Naval Museum of the World Wars are added to the island's other historical attractions, Galveston becomes even more of an imperative for those who seek enjoyment on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico and strongly favor the entertainment, education and ambiance of an historic city.
When potential visitors from Central and North Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas must choose among Corpus Christi, San Antonio and Galveston, we will have substantially enhanced our competitive advantage. With the addition of the USS Texas and the National Naval Museum of the World Wars, Galveston will, with even greater justification, be able to claim the title “Most Historic City in Texas, happily located just a Frisbee toss from the cleanest beaches in the state.”
The Battleship Texas is a once in 100-year opportunity for our community, and I will not stand aside and watch Baytown, Corpus Christi or any other Texas coastal city take this opportunity from us.
Fortunately, a growing number of Islanders share my conviction and determination and have formed Friends of the Texas to make certain that everyone on the island is fully informed about the economic benefit to Galveston of the Texas and the National Naval Museum of the World Wars.
Please look for a notice here in the pages of the Galveston County Daily News providing a link to a website that will hopefully provide all the information needed to persuade you to join us.
