Like many of the local, state and national nonprofit organizations, the Dickinson Historical Society has been affected by the pandemic.
Since March, the museum has been closed and all meetings and events canceled. During this time, staff was able to oversee the painting and cleaning of the historic community center with funds provided by the management district and several grants. All in all, we’ve managed this year in spite of the hardships.
Looking to the future though is another problem as no one can predict what 2021 may bring.
So, “Let’s Talk Turkey.” The board of directors and staff want to continue the purpose of 2020 being the Year of the Museum into the year 2021. To do this, we need to make up the financial difference of not having our annual Wine and Roses event. In its place it was decided to do a virtual ThanksGIVING give-back event during the month of November as our major fundraiser this year.
Brochures listing a menu of needed items for our ThanksGIVING table have been mailed to members and supporters, who are encouraged to choose an item to help support. We encourage everyone to be on the lookout for this brochure.
If you didn’t get one and would like to help, please go to www.dickinsonhistoricalsociety.org and click on DONATE. Our menu of projects includes repairing and restoring our 1870 velocipede rail car, replenishing seasonal flowers in the luggage wagon, re-creating the 1930 Dickinson Seed Store that was rescued from demolishment, creating a new museum exhibit exploring the history of telephones from wall units to present day cellphones, restoring and repainting our hand rail car and installing historical landmark signs.
All these projects take time and money to save Dickinson history. We will gladly invest our time if the community can provide some financial support for us.
The board of directors is most grateful during this time and appreciates all your help to clear our table as we celebrate this ThanksGIVING give-back event with you this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.